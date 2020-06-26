Carrom: Komervelli Srinivas shines in World online challenge

Komervelli Srinivas, an officer with the Indian Oil Corporation in Hyderabad, topped the chart in brilliant style on the opening day of the World Online Carrom Challenge, on Facebook live.

The former World Cup champion and a national champion, Srinivas, was the only player to execute an Ultimate slam, as he cleaned the board from start to finish in one go without missing any.

In the novel format, in which a player continues to play both white and black alternately till the board is cleared, a white slam followed by a black slam in the same board is rewarded with 10 points as the Ultimate slam. Srinivas also had two black slams.

With the competition featuring eight boards for each player, Srinivas had taken 23 strikes to clear the boards. His bonus points of 10 for Ultimate slam and six for the two black slams reduced the net score to 7.

The reigning World champion Prashant More had 15 net points, after adding three black slams to his credit.

Sufiyan Chicktey of the UAE was fourth with 23 net points, and executed the only white slam. Yogesh Dhongde was consistent to clear the eight boards with 21 strikes, but had no bonus points.

Bala Parthasarathy of the US had two black slams. Umair Kamal of Canada, Shahid Hilmy, Suraj Maduwantha and Nishantha Fernando of Sri Lanka, Chamil Cooray of the Netherlands and Riyaz Akbar Ali were the others to score a black slam each.

Among the women, Debajani Tamuly was the only player who had a black slam to her credit, which she recorded on the fifth board.

Two-time World champion Rashmi Kumari of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) topped the women’s table with 38 net points. Naga Jothi (50) and Aisha Sajid (52) were second and third respectively, while Suvarna Avadoota (54) of the US climbed to the fourth spot among the 14.

The top four players after four days of competition, will play the knock-out stage.