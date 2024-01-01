Sports calendar 2024: Paris Olympics, ICC T20 World Cup, Euros, Copa America, AFC Asian Cup 2023

For the big events in cricket to the four majors in tennis, the Men’s Euro 2024 and a lot more, here’s the complete sports calendar for 2024:-
January
Jan 12 - Feb 10: Football - AFC Asian Cup 2023 - Qatar
Jan 13-11 Feb: Football - African Cup of Nations - Ivory Coast
Jan 13 - Feb 4: Cricket - Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka
Jan 14-28: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia
Jan 16-21: Badminton - India Open 2024 - New Delhi, India
Jan 19-31: Multi-sports - Khelo India Youth Games 2024 - Tamil Nadu, India
Jan 19 - Feb 2: Multi-sports - Winter Youth Olympics - Gangwon, South Korea
Jan 13-19: Hockey - FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 - Ranchi, India
February
Prime Volleyball League 2024 (likely to be in the first week, dates not announced)
Feb 2-18: Swimming - World Aquatics Championships - Doha, Qatar
Feb 16-25: Table Tennis - World Championship - Busan, South Korea
March
Mar 2: Motorsport - F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Mar 9: Motorsport - F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Mar 24: Motorsport - F1 Australian Grand Prix
April
Indian Premier League (likely, but dates not announced)
Apr 8-14: Golf - Masters
Apr 9: Motorsport - F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Apr 10 - May 6: Snooker - World Snooker Championship - Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England
Apr 13: Horse Racing - Grand National - Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool
Apr 21: Motorsport - F1 Chinese Grand Prix t
Apr 28 - May 5 - BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals - Chengdu, China
May
May 5: Motorsport - F1 Miami Grand Prix
May 12-15: Athletics - 27th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships - Trivandrum, Kerala
May 16–19: Golf - US PGA - Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, USA
May 19: Motorsport - F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
May 20 - Jun 9: Tennis - French Open - Paris, France
May 25: Football - FA Cup final - Wembley Stadium, London
May 26: Motorsport - F1 Monaco Grand Prix
May 26: Motorsport - Indy 500 - Indianapolis, USA
June
June 1: Football - UEFA Champions League Final - Wembley Stadium, London
Jun 4-30: Cricket - ICC Men’s World T20 - USA & West Indies
Jun 9: Motorsport - Canadian Grand Prix
Jun 13-16: Golf - US Open
Jun 14 – Jul 14: Football - Euro 2024 - Germany
Jun 15-16: Motorsport - 24 Hours of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
Jun 20 - Jul 14: Football - 48th Copa America - USA
Jun 23: Motorsport - Spanish Grand Prix
NBA Finals - Basketball - (likely, but dates not announced)
Stanley Cup Finals - Ice Hockey (likely, but dates not announced)
Jun 30: Motorsport - Austrian Grand Prix
July
Jul 1-14: Tennis - Wimbledon
Jul 5-7: Motor Sport - F1 British Grand Prix
Jul 14-21: Golf - The Open Championship - Scotland
Jul 15-27: Football - Women’s U19 Euro Championship - Lithuania
Jul 15-28: Football - U19 Euro Championship - Northern Ireland
Jul 18-21: Golf - British Open
Jul 19-21: Motor Sports - F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Jul 26-28: Motor Sports - F1 Belgium Grand Prix
Jul 26 - Aug 11: Paris Olympic Games
August
Aug 11-19: Tennis - Cincinnati Masters
Aug 23-25: Motor Sport - Netherlands Grand Prix
Aug 26 - Sep 8: Tennis - US Open
Aug 26 - Sep 8: Paris Paralympic Games
Aug 30 - Sep 1: Motor Sports - F1 Italian Grand Prix
Aug 31 - Sep 22: Football - Women’s U-20 World Cup - Colombia
September
Sep 13-15: Motor Sport - Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Sep 14 - Oct 6: Football - Futsal World Cup - Netherlands
Sep 20-22: Motor Sport - F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Sep 20-22: Tennis - Laver Cup - Berlin, Germany
Sep 22: Berlin Marathon
Sep 28 - Oct 6: Tennis - China Open
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - Bangladesh (likely, but dates not announced)
October
Oct 1-13: Badminton - BWF Badminton World Junior Championships - Nanchang, China
Oct 2-13: Tennis - Shanghai Masters
Oct 16 - Nov 3: Football - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Dominical Republic
Oct 18-20: Motorsport - F1 Austin Grand Prix
Oct 25-27: Motorsport - F1 Mexico Grand Prix
Oct 28- Nov 3: Tennis - Paris Masters
November
Nov 1-3: Motor Sport - F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Nov 3 - Nov 10: Tennis - WTA Finals - Cancun, Mexico
Nov 10-17: Tennis - ATP Finals - Turin, Italy
Nov 12-17: Tennis - Billi Jean Cup Finals - Sevilla, Spain
Nov 19-24: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Malaga, Spain
Nov 21-23: Motor Sport - F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov 26 - Dec 1: Badminton - Syed Modi International
Nov 29 - Dec 1: Motor Sport - F1 Qatar Grand Prix
December
Dec 6-8: Motor Sport - F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Dec 11-15: Badminton - World Tour Finals - TBD
