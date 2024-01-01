MagazineBuy Print

Sports calendar 2024: Paris Olympics, ICC T20 World Cup, Euros, Copa America, AFC Asian Cup 2023

For the big events in cricket to the four majors in tennis, the Paris Olympics and a lot more, here’s the complete sports calendar for 2024.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 09:44 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Arc De Triomphe is lit up with the 2024 Olympic Games bid logo in Paris, France.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Arc De Triomphe is lit up with the 2024 Olympic Games bid logo in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Benoit Tessier

For the big events in cricket to the four majors in tennis, the Men’s Euro 2024 and a lot more, here’s the complete sports calendar for 2024:-

January

Jan 12 - Feb 10: Football - AFC Asian Cup 2023 -  Qatar 

Jan 13-11 Feb: Football - African Cup of Nations - Ivory Coast

Jan 13 - Feb 4: Cricket - Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka

Jan 14-28: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia

Jan 16-21: Badminton - India Open 2024 - New Delhi, India

Jan 19-31: Multi-sports -  Khelo India Youth Games 2024 - Tamil Nadu, India

Jan 19 - Feb 2: Multi-sports - Winter Youth Olympics - Gangwon, South Korea

Jan 13-19: Hockey - FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 - Ranchi, India

February 

Prime Volleyball League 2024 (likely to be in the first week, dates not announced)

Feb 2-18: Swimming - World Aquatics Championships - Doha, Qatar

Feb 16-25: Table Tennis - World Championship - Busan, South Korea

March

Mar 2: Motorsport - F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Mar 9: Motorsport - F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mar 24: Motorsport - F1 Australian Grand Prix

April

Indian Premier League (likely, but dates not announced)

Apr 8-14: Golf - Masters

Apr 9: Motorsport - F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Apr 10 - May 6: Snooker - World Snooker Championship - Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England

Apr 13: Horse Racing - Grand National - Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool

Apr 21: Motorsport - F1 Chinese Grand Prix t

Apr 28 - May 5 -  BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals - Chengdu, China

May

May 5: Motorsport - F1 Miami Grand Prix 

May 12-15: Athletics - 27th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships - Trivandrum, Kerala

May 16–19: Golf - US PGA - Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, USA

May 19: Motorsport - F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 

May 20 - Jun 9: Tennis - French Open - Paris, France

May 25: Football - FA Cup final - Wembley Stadium, London

May 26: Motorsport - F1 Monaco Grand Prix 

May 26: Motorsport - Indy 500 - Indianapolis, USA

June

June 1: Football - UEFA Champions League Final - Wembley Stadium, London

Jun 4-30: Cricket - ICC Men’s World T20 - USA & West Indies

Jun 9: Motorsport - Canadian Grand Prix

Jun 13-16: Golf - US Open

Jun 14 – Jul 14: Football - Euro 2024 - Germany

Jun 15-16: Motorsport - 24 Hours of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

Jun 20 - Jul 14: Football - 48th Copa America - USA

Jun 23: Motorsport - Spanish Grand Prix

NBA Finals - Basketball - (likely, but dates not announced)

Stanley Cup Finals - Ice Hockey (likely, but dates not announced)

Jun 30: Motorsport - Austrian Grand Prix 

July

Jul 1-14: Tennis - Wimbledon

Jul 5-7: Motor Sport - F1 British Grand Prix

Jul 14-21: Golf - The Open Championship - Scotland

Jul 15-27: Football - Women’s U19 Euro Championship - Lithuania

Jul 15-28: Football - U19 Euro Championship - Northern Ireland

Jul 18-21: Golf - British Open

Jul 19-21: Motor Sports - F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Jul 26-28: Motor Sports - F1 Belgium Grand Prix

Jul 26 - Aug 11: Paris Olympic Games

August

Aug 11-19: Tennis - Cincinnati Masters

Aug 23-25: Motor Sport - Netherlands Grand Prix

Aug 26 - Sep 8: Tennis - US Open

Aug 26 - Sep 8: Paris Paralympic Games

Aug 30 - Sep 1: Motor Sports - F1 Italian Grand Prix

Aug 31 - Sep 22: Football - Women’s U-20 World Cup - Colombia

September

Sep 13-15: Motor Sport - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sep 14 - Oct 6: Football - Futsal World Cup - Netherlands

Sep 20-22: Motor Sport - F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sep 20-22: Tennis - Laver Cup - Berlin, Germany

Sep 22: Berlin Marathon

Sep 28 - Oct 6: Tennis - China Open

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - Bangladesh (likely, but dates not announced)

October

Oct 1-13: Badminton - BWF Badminton World Junior Championships - Nanchang, China

Oct 2-13: Tennis - Shanghai Masters

Oct 16 - Nov 3: Football - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Dominical Republic

Oct 18-20: Motorsport - F1 Austin Grand Prix

Oct 25-27: Motorsport - F1 Mexico Grand Prix

Oct 28- Nov 3: Tennis - Paris Masters

November

Nov 1-3: Motor Sport - F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Nov 3 - Nov 10: Tennis - WTA Finals - Cancun, Mexico

Nov 10-17: Tennis - ATP Finals - Turin, Italy

Nov 12-17: Tennis - Billi Jean Cup Finals - Sevilla, Spain

Nov 19-24: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Malaga, Spain

Nov 21-23: Motor Sport - F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov 26 - Dec 1: Badminton - Syed Modi International

Nov 29 - Dec 1: Motor Sport - F1 Qatar Grand Prix

December

Dec 6-8: Motor Sport - F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Dec 11-15: Badminton - World Tour Finals - TBD

