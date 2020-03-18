Coronavirus hits global sports: March 17

The coronavirus outbreak has led to cancellation of sporting events across the world with several athletes testing positive. Here's how the virus has had an impact on sports on March 17.

Tournaments postponed

The EURO 2020 which was set to be played over a record 12 cities in the summer has now been postponed to 2021.

Th Copa America 2020 scheduled to be played in Argentina and Colombia is now postponed to next year.

The French Open which was set to take place in May-June is now postponed to September-October.

All professional football is Russia has been postponed to April 10.

Australia's domestic cricket competition Sheffield Shield was called off with the final round left to play.

The Pakistan Super League has been postponed indefinitely.

NASCAR has postponed its season until May.

The UFC has postponed its upcoming three events.

All Indian national camps, except for those where athletes are preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, have been postponed until further order.

Sports person who tested positive

Juventus and French footballer Blaise Matuidi was tested positive on Tuesday. He becomes the second Juventus player to have contracted the virus after Daniele Ruggani.

English cricketer Alex Hales revealed that he has shown symptoms of the virus and is awaiting test results.

NBA and Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant was among the four Brooklyn Nets player to have tested positive.

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus has tested positive despite showing no symptoms.

La Liga club RCD Espanyol announced that six players have tested positive.

Francisco Garcia, a 21-year-old youth team coach at Spanish second division side Atletico Portada Alta, has died after contracting coronavirus. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Sports person who tested negative

According to a report, the entire Manchester United squad tested negative for coronavirus.