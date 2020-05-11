Coronavirus updates LIVE: Lyon hopes for change in France

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 4.1 million people, and spreading across 215 countries.

The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the Bundesliga is set to restart behind closed doors in May 16 itself after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead on Wednesday. It will be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe.

LaLiga and Serie A have announced clubs can return to training with players training individually.

Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: