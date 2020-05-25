Coronavirus updates LIVE: English football sees four positive cases

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 5.3 million people, and spreading across 216 countries.

Premier League clubs returned to training while the Bundesliga's season restart moved successfully into the second week behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead last week. It was the first major footballing league to return after lockdown in Europe. Celtic won a ninth-straight Scottish Premiership title after the season was ended.

While the La Liga has announced June 8 as the restart date of the league.

Cricket is back too, with the inaugural season of the Vincy Premier T10 League in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu giving fans of the game some fodder over the next few days.

Other big events like the IPL, several Formula One and Moto GP Grands Prix, Wimbledon, NBA etc. have been either postponed or cancelled.

Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: