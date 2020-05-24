Weekly Digest (May 18-24): From Osaka's new high to SAI's training guidlines

Here's a wrap-up of sports news and updates from across the world. From La Liga's restart confirmation to Naomi Osaka becoming the world's highest-paid female athlete, here are the top headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

The International Cricket Council has recommended a phased approach to resuming cricketing activities in compliance with the government regulations. The cricket’s governing body issued 'ICC Back to Cricket Guidelines' — developed by the medical advisory committee in consultation with member medical representatives — on Friday. (READ)

In its guidelines, the International Cricket Council has listed match officials, support staff and individuals above the age of 60 'as specific risks' in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. (READ)

There is a huge possibility that Team India will make the trip Down Under for a four-match Test series later this year, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said, trying to downplay the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. (READ)

CEO Kevin Roberts is confident that Cricket Australia will host the India Test series. - AFP

The T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15, is likely to be postponed, and an official decision on this matter is expected after the International Cricket Council board meeting on May 28. (READ)

The Indian cricket team could travel to South Africa for a three-match T20I series in August. Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive Jacques Faul told an online press interaction on Thursday that it held discussions with the BCCI on Wednesday and efforts were on to have a three-match series in August in a preferred 'bio-bubble' environment. (READ)

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Tuesday appealed against his three-year ban slapped by the PCB for failing to report a corrupt approach. (READ)

FOOTBALL

The La Liga season can resume in the week commencing June 8, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has announced. (READ)

The French Football League (LFP) set August 23 as the provisional date for the start of the next Ligue 1 season. (READ)

N’ Golo Kante has been allowed to stay away from Chelsea’s return to training due to his coronavirus fears. (READ)

After a six-year stay at Kerala Blasters, defender Sandesh Jhingan has decided to leave the club for a new challenge. (READ)

Sandesh Jhingan made 76 appearances for Kerala Blasters during his six-year stay. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

The German women's championship will resume behind closed doors on May 29 after a suspension of almost three months due to COVID-19. (READ)

Athletic Bilbao’s 39-year-old striker Aritz Aduriz has announced his retirement from football. (READ)

Manchester City’s appeal against a two-year ban from European soccer will be heard over three days in June, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. (READ)

A player is among three people to test positive for coronavirus at Premier League club Watford. (READ)

Danny Rose has claimed Premier League footballers are being treated like "lab rats" for the sake of providing entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic. (READ)

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka edged Serena Williams to become the world's highest-paid female athlete. (READ)

French Open director Guy Forget is working closely with tennis authorities to ensure the tournament at Roland Garros does not clash with the US Open. (READ)

Novak Djokovic will bring together some of the world’s best players for a tournament in the Balkans next month. (READ)

Novak Djokovic - Getty Images

HOCKEY

Players and staff of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams, who have been living under lockdown in Bengaluru, will be allowed to return home while following strict safety measures, Hockey India stated in its Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). (READ)

International Hockey Federation (FIH) said that any return to training and competitive hockey has to be “carefully implemented to prevent any resurgence in infection”. (READ)

International hockey will be played only after a vaccine is developed to cure the deadly coronavirus, as the FIH revealed a five-stage process devised for resumption of the game at different levels. (READ)

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior’s condition continues to be critical with the triple-Olympics champion remaining on ventilator support. (READ)

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh (Sr) is regarded as the greatest-ever centre forward to have graced the hockey field. - AKHILESH KUMAR

MOTORSPORT

Formula One drivers will tolerate 'ghost races' in front of empty grandstands this season out of an "obligation" to the sport. The delayed season is expected to start in Austria, with the first race on July 5. (READ)

Formula One's hopes of hosting two races at Silverstone were dealt a blow as elite sport was not handed any exemption to the UK government's plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for those entering the country. (READ)

Formula 1 teams have agreed to cap spending at $145 million next season as the sport attempts to counter the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (READ)

TABLE TENNIS

Indian paddler Takeme Sarkar, who has been stuck in Spain for about three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, is finally set to return home on May 31. (READ)

Takeme Sarkar had gone to Spain in February for an invitational Spanish League tournament but could not return on March 24 owing to the pandemic. - G. RAMAKRISHNA

BADMINTON

Indian shuttlers on Friday questioned the rationale behind scheduling 22 events in just five months in a revised BWF calendar, saying the “stupid” planning will increase the injury risk. (READ)

The Badminton World Federation has announced the schedule of its major events starting August. Chief national badminton coach P. Gopichand assured that safety measures will be implemented as the players’ health is of utmost importance. (READ)

The revamped calendar of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has scheduled the USD 400,000 India Open badminton here from December 8 to 13. (READ)

ATHLETICS

No handshakes or hugging, no spitting and no visits to salons are among the strict guidelines put in place by AFI as athletes get ready to resume training. (READ)

Track and field athletes will return to outdoor training on May 25 after two months of being confined to their rooms due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. (READ)

AFI has issued Standard Operating Procedures for athletes at training camps. - AP Photo

The Sports Authority of India has listed out its Standard Operating Procedure for the safety of athletes as they start training in SAI centres and other training facilities across India. (READ)

SWIMMING

The Swimming Federation of India has requested the Sports Ministry to seek the Home Ministry’s consent for reopening of pools inside sports complexes so that elite swimmers can resume training. (READ)