SAI, WFI make contributions in fight against COVID-19 Wrestling Federation of India and employees of SAI joined the fight against COVID-19, by making donations to the PM Cares Fund. PTI New Delhi 30 March, 2020 22:29 IST File photo of WFI president Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh with wrestler Narsingh Yadav. - Sushil Kumar Verma PTI New Delhi 30 March, 2020 22:29 IST Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the sports body, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh to the PM Cares Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.While, employees of Sports Authority of India also donated their three days' salary to the PM Cares Fund, amounting to Rs 76 lakh. On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan announced that they will contribute Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.Brij Bhushan also praised star wrestler Bajrang Punia for his contribution and urged everyone to come forward and donate in this hour of crisis.