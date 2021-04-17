Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister of state for sports and youth affairs Kiren Rijiju has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rijiju, who had inaugurated the Water Sports and Adventure Institute in Koti Colony at Tehri in Uttarakhand on Friday, announced the development on Twitter.

"After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine," he said.

Rijiju has been on the road in recent times. Last week, he inaugurated the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) for rowing at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Water Sports Academy.