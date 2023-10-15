MagazineBuy Print

Ebenyo, Ayana emerge winners at Delhi Half Marathon

Ebenyo finished the men’s race in 59 minutes and 27 seconds, ahead of fellow Kenyan Charles Matata (1:00:05) and Ethiopia’s Addisu Gobena (1:00:51).

Published : Oct 15, 2023 10:45 IST , NEW DELHI

PTI
(From L-R): Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya and Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia.
(From L-R): Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya and Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Getty Images
infoIcon

(From L-R): Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya and Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Getty Images

World Championship silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo and Rio Olympics champion Almaz Ayana won the men’s and women’s elite races, respectively, at the Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

Ebenyo finished the men’s race in 59 minutes and 27 seconds, ahead of fellow Kenyan Charles Matata (1:00:05) and Ethiopia’s Addisu Gobena (1:00:51).

ALSO READ: IOC President Bach announces plans to create Olympic Esports Games at opening of 141st IOC Session

Ayana from Ethiopia topped the women’s elite race in one hour, seven minutes and 59 seconds, ahead of Uganda’s Stella Chesang (1:08:28) and Kenya’s Viola Chepngeno (1:09:09).

Abhishek Pal and Kavita Yadav were the fastest in the Indian men’s and women’s elite category, clocking 1:04:08 and 1:17:42 respectively.

