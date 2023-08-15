MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar lashes out at SAI and Sports Ministry, says Asian Games exclusion is discouraging

The gymnast recently topped the Asian Games trials in her event but was excluded from the Indian squad as she didn’t fulfil the criteria of a top-eight finish in the last 12 months.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 14:27 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Karmakar urged authorities to be fair in their assessments.
FILE PHOTO: Karmakar urged authorities to be fair in their assessments. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Karmakar urged authorities to be fair in their assessments. | Photo Credit: PTI

Left out of the Indian squad for the Asian Games, a fuming Dipa Karmakar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry for leaving her demotivated and discouraged with their “deafening silence”.

The gymnast, who achieved a historic fourth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics, recently topped the Asian Games trials in her event but was excluded from the Indian squad as she didn’t fulfil the criteria of a top-eight finish in the last 12 months.

In her case, it was not possible as she was serving a two-year ban due to an anti-doping violation.

Two days after her coach Bisheshwar Nandi lashed out at SAI, Karmakar took to social media to vent her anger and helplessness.

“On this Independence Day, I am using my freedom of speech to discuss recent events that have proven to be very demotivating and discouraging. The #AsianGames2023, an event I have eagerly anticipated for the past two years, looks further than it is,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The government criteria states that athletes’ performance in individual events during the last 12 months should not fall below the performance achieved by the eighth position holder in the 2018 Asian Games for measurable sports.

Dipa, though, thinks topping the trials should have been enough for her inclusion.

“To my surprise, despite topping the national trials and meeting the @IndiaSports selection criteria, it appears that I will be deprived of the opportunity to participate in the @19thAGofficial.”

What has angered her is lack of communication from the authorities.

“Worse still, the reasons behind this decision are unknown to me and have not been communicated officially. Instead, my fellow gymnasts and I are left to read about our exclusion from the Games in the news and I simply don’t know what to make of it.”

She urged authorities to be fair in their assessments.

“The hard work and sacrifice that goes into preparing for major games is rarely appreciated and instead met with uncertainty and deafening silence from Media_SAI and @IndiaSports. All I ask is for the selection criteria to be applied fairly and consistently across all sports.”

She concluded by writing that she is still confident of participating in the Hangzhou Games.

“And request that the correct information be conveyed to us so that we don’t live in uncertainty. In the meanwhile, I owe it to my country to continue my training and I am hopeful that I will be joining @WeAreTeamIndia in Hangzhou next month. Jai hind!”

Related stories

Related Topics

Dipa Karmakar /

Sports Authority of India /

Asian Games /

SAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  2. Officials excluded from Premier League fixtures after Onana penalty error
    Reuters
  3. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC
    PTI
  4. England to host Zimbabwe in a Test match for the first time since 2003
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar lashes out at SAI and Sports Ministry, says Asian Games exclusion is discouraging
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar lashes out at SAI and Sports Ministry, says Asian Games exclusion is discouraging
    PTI
  2. Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. Equestrian Ashish Limaye set for Asian Games debut along with best friends Willy and Dinard
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  2. Officials excluded from Premier League fixtures after Onana penalty error
    Reuters
  3. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC
    PTI
  4. England to host Zimbabwe in a Test match for the first time since 2003
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar lashes out at SAI and Sports Ministry, says Asian Games exclusion is discouraging
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment