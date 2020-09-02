Doha 2030 Asian Games bid committee launches logo and slogan

The Doha 2030 Asian Games bid committee unveiled a logo and slogan on Tuesday.

The official bid logo and slogan, “Your Gateway”, were revealed virtually by QOC president and Doha 2030 Asian Games bid committee chairman, H. E. Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, alongside Qatari athletes and committee representatives.

“Our bid is born out of our strong belief that sport has the power to drive social change and foster peace. The unique role sport can play in keeping us connected and inspiring hope has been so clearly demonstrated this year during the global pandemic," Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani said.

"It has only strengthened our determination to use Doha 2030 as a gateway to a brighter future for the Asian Olympic family. Building on the legacy of the Doha 2006 Asian Games, we want to deliver a sustainable, inspirational Games plan that provides certainty and an enduring legacy for Asian sport.

READ | Brazil sets Olympic camp in Portugal due to pandemic at home

"We want to deliver an Asian Games that supports development throughout the continent and provides a platform that connects all nations and celebrates our peaceful diversity,” he added.

The logo has been designed to showcase the blend of Qatar’s heritage and natural scenery, with its diverse culture. Meanwhile, the Your Gateway slogan mirrors Qatar’s belief that the Doha 2030 Asia Games can be a gateway to a brighter tomorrow for Asia’s National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

“Competing at the Doha 2006 Asian Games will always feature very highly among my fondest memories. Qatar was very different then to how it is now. But what was the same was our passion for sport; our commitment to making sure athletes and fans feel welcome," Olympic and Asian Games gold medalist, Nasser AlAttiyah, claimed.

"An Asian Games in Doha in 2030 would have all the great qualities. Athletes would benefit from the experience Qatar has got from hosting hundreds of world-class sports events. And athletes would have access to some of the world's very best venues and training facilities."

In the last 15 years, Qatar has hosted more than 500 major international sports events, conferences and training camps. Athletes and their teams would be able to benefit from the state-of-the-art competition venues and training facilities used for the IAAF 2019 World Athletics Championships and the FIFA 2022 World Cup.