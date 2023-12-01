MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition

Russia and its ally Belarus have already missed many of the qualification events for Olympic gymnastics since the FIG barred them following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 22:58 IST , SOFIA, Bulgaria - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: The International Gymnastics Federation is allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as “individual neutral athletes” in line with the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations.
Representative Image: The International Gymnastics Federation is allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as “individual neutral athletes” in line with the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: The International Gymnastics Federation is allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as “individual neutral athletes” in line with the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The governing body of gymnastics in Europe voted against allow Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to return to international competitions, calling into question how they could qualify for next year’s Olympics.

The International Gymnastics Federation is allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as “individual neutral athletes” without national symbols from January 1, in line with the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations. However, European Gymnastics said its members voted Friday not to comply with that plan.

“The General Assembly of European Gymnastics has voted against allowing athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus to return to official European Gymnastics competitions from 1 January 2024 onwards, thus not following the FIG decision,” it said in a statement.

The FIG told The Associated Press in an emailed statement that it “takes note of the decision” by European Gymnastics.

ALSO READ: British Gymnastics bans coaches from weighing young athletes

“Although this may have an impact on Olympic qualification through continental championships, the FIG cannot provide any further details on this until all the relevant stakeholders have been consulted,” it said.

Russia and its ally Belarus have already missed many of the qualification events for Olympic gymnastics since the FIG barred them following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The European championships next year were expected to be key opportunities for Russia to qualify gymnasts for the few remaining places at the Paris Olympics. European countries also host some events in the FIG World Cup series, which is another path to qualifying for the Olympics.

Related Topics

International Gymnastics Federation /

International Olympic Committee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: India breaks record for most wins in T20Is, goes past Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition
    AP
  3. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: India beats Australia by 20 runs to win series
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates, Saudi Pro League: Lineup out, Ronaldo, Mane, Talisca starts of the Knights of Najd
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women’s squads for Tests, England T20Is announced; Shreyanka, Saika Ishaque get maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition
    AP
  2. IOC’s Bach praises Paris 2024 preparations after athletes’ village visit
    Reuters
  3. Sports Events in December 2023: IPL, WPL Auction; Junior Hockey World Cup; Pro Kabaddi League, Champions League and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gas leak detected at 2024 Olympic Village site, says police
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: India breaks record for most wins in T20Is, goes past Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition
    AP
  3. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: India beats Australia by 20 runs to win series
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates, Saudi Pro League: Lineup out, Ronaldo, Mane, Talisca starts of the Knights of Najd
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women’s squads for Tests, England T20Is announced; Shreyanka, Saika Ishaque get maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment