More Sports

February 2022 Sports calendar: Beijing Winter Olympics, UEFA Champions League and more

From the Winter Olympics in Beijing to the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, here's the complete sports schedule for February 2022.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 February, 2022 08:10 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: First leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will take place between February 16 and 24.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 February, 2022 08:10 IST

From the Winter Olympics in Beijing to the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, here's the complete sports schedule for February.

Cricket

Feb 1: ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup, Semifinal, Afghanistan vs England - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Feb 2: ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup, Semifinal, India v Australia - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Feb 3: 4th ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Feb 3: Women's Ashes, 1st ODI, Australia v England - Adelaide

Feb 5: ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup, Final - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Feb 6: 5th ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Feb 6: Women's Ashes, 2nd ODI, Australia v England - Melbourne

Sportstar Aces: Cast your vote for your favourite athletes from this year

 

Feb 6: 1st ODI, India v West Indies - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Feb 8: Women's Ashes, 3rd ODI, Australia v England - Melbourne

Feb 9: Only T20I, New Zealand Women v India Women - McLean Park, Napier

Feb 9: 2nd ODI, India v West Indies - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Feb 11: 1st T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - SCG, Sydney

Feb 11: 1st ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - McLean Park, Napier

Feb 11: 3rd ODI, India v West Indies - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Feb 13: 2nd T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

Feb 14: 2nd ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - Saxton Oval, Nelson

Feb 15: 3rd T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - Metricon Stadium, Carrara

Feb 16: 1st T20I, India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Feb 16: 3rd ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - Saxton Oval, Nelson

Feb 16 - March 5: Ranji Trophy group league stage

Feb 17-21: 1st Test, New Zealand v South Africa - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Feb 18: 4th T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Feb 18: 2nd T20I, India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Feb 20: 5th T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - MCG, Melbourne

Feb 20: 3rd T20I, India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Feb 22: 4th ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Feb 24: 5th ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Feb 25 - 1 Mar: 2nd Test, New Zealand v South Africa - Basin Reserve, Wellington

Feb 25 - 1 Mar: 1st Test, India v Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

FEB 4-20: BEIJING WINTER OLYMPICS

Football

Feb 3: African Cup of Nations, Semifinal, Burkina Faso v Senegal - Yaounde, Cameroon

Feb 3: AFC Women's Asian Cup, Semifinal, South Korea v Philippines - Pune

Feb 3: AFC Women's Asian Cup, Semifinal, China v Japan - Pune

Feb 4: African Cup of Nations, Semifinal, Cameroon v Egypt - Yaounde, Cameroon

Feb 6: African Cup of Nations, Final - Yaounde, Cameroon

Feb 6: AFC Women's Asia Cup, Final - Navi Mumbai

Feb 16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid - Paris

Feb 16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Sporting CP vs Manchester City - Lisbon

Feb 17: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Milan

Feb 17: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich - Salzburg

Feb 23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Chelsea vs Lille - London

Feb 23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Villareal vs Juventus - Villareal

Feb 24: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - Madrid

Feb 24: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Benfica vs Ajax - Lisbon

READ: ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

Tennis

Till Feb 6: ATP250 Montpellier

Till Feb 6: ATP250 Pune

Feb 7-13: ATP500 Rotterdam

Feb 7-13: WTA500 St. Petersburg

Feb 7-13: ATP250 Dallas

Feb 7-13: ATP250 Buenos Aires

Feb 14-19: ATP250 Doha

Feb 14-19: WTA500 Dubai

Feb 14-20: ATP500 Rio de Janeiro

Feb 14-20: ATP250 Delray Beach

Feb 14-20: ATP250 Marseille

Feb 20-26: WTA1000 Doha

Feb 21-26: ATP500 Dubai

Feb 21-26: ATP500 Acapulco

Feb 21-27: ATP250 Santiago

Feb 21-27: WTA250 Guadalajara

Feb 8 - March 6: WTA250 Monterrey

Feb 8 - March 6: WTA250 Lyon

ALSO READ - Pro Kabaddi season 8: Full fixture list

Hockey

Feb 1: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs China - Muscat

Feb 8: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs France - Potchefstroom

Feb 9: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs South Africa - Potchefstroom

Feb 12: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs France - Potchefstroom

Feb 13: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs South Africa - Potchefstroom

Feb 19: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs Netherlands - Bhubaneswar

Feb 20: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs Netherlands - Bhubaneswar

Feb 26: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs Spain - Bhubaneswar

Feb 26: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs Spain - Bhubaneswar

Feb 27: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs Spain - Bhubaneswar

Feb 27: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs Spain - Bhubaneswar

Athletics

Feb 11-13: X Asian Indoor Athletics Championships - Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Feb 12: Agnes Tirop Cross Country Classic - Eldoret, Kenya

Archery

February 19-27: World Archery Para Championships - Dubai

Shooting

Feb 8-18: ISSF Grand Prix Rifle/Pistol - Jakarta, Indonesia

Feb 26 - March 8: ISSF World Cup Rifle/ Pistol - Cairo, Egypt

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App