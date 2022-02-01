More Sports More Sports February 2022 Sports calendar: Beijing Winter Olympics, UEFA Champions League and more From the Winter Olympics in Beijing to the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, here's the complete sports schedule for February 2022. CricketFeb 1: ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup, Semifinal, Afghanistan vs England - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, AntiguaFeb 2: ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup, Semifinal, India v Australia - Coolidge Cricket Ground, AntiguaFeb 3: 4th ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - New Wanderers Stadium, JohannesburgFeb 3: Women's Ashes, 1st ODI, Australia v England - AdelaideFeb 5: ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup, Final - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, AntiguaFeb 6: 5th ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - New Wanderers Stadium, JohannesburgFeb 6: Women's Ashes, 2nd ODI, Australia v England - MelbourneSportstar Aces: Cast your vote for your favourite athletes from this year Feb 6: 1st ODI, India v West Indies - Narendra Modi Stadium, AhmedabadFeb 8: Women's Ashes, 3rd ODI, Australia v England - MelbourneFeb 9: Only T20I, New Zealand Women v India Women - McLean Park, NapierFeb 9: 2nd ODI, India v West Indies - Narendra Modi Stadium, AhmedabadFeb 11: 1st T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - SCG, SydneyFeb 11: 1st ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - McLean Park, NapierFeb 11: 3rd ODI, India v West Indies - Narendra Modi Stadium, AhmedabadFeb 13: 2nd T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - Brisbane Cricket Ground, BrisbaneFeb 14: 2nd ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - Saxton Oval, NelsonFeb 15: 3rd T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - Metricon Stadium, CarraraFeb 16: 1st T20I, India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, KolkataFeb 16: 3rd ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - Saxton Oval, NelsonFeb 16 - March 5: Ranji Trophy group league stageFeb 17-21: 1st Test, New Zealand v South Africa - Hagley Oval, ChristchurchFeb 18: 4th T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - Adelaide Oval, AdelaideFeb 18: 2nd T20I, India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, KolkataFeb 20: 5th T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka - MCG, MelbourneFeb 20: 3rd T20I, India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, KolkataFeb 22: 4th ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - John Davies Oval, QueenstownFeb 24: 5th ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women - John Davies Oval, QueenstownFeb 25 - 1 Mar: 2nd Test, New Zealand v South Africa - Basin Reserve, WellingtonFeb 25 - 1 Mar: 1st Test, India v Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium, BangaloreFEB 4-20: BEIJING WINTER OLYMPICSFootballFeb 3: African Cup of Nations, Semifinal, Burkina Faso v Senegal - Yaounde, CameroonFeb 3: AFC Women's Asian Cup, Semifinal, South Korea v Philippines - PuneFeb 3: AFC Women's Asian Cup, Semifinal, China v Japan - PuneFeb 4: African Cup of Nations, Semifinal, Cameroon v Egypt - Yaounde, CameroonFeb 6: African Cup of Nations, Final - Yaounde, CameroonFeb 6: AFC Women's Asia Cup, Final - Navi MumbaiFeb 16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid - ParisFeb 16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Sporting CP vs Manchester City - LisbonFeb 17: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Inter Milan vs Liverpool - MilanFeb 17: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich - SalzburgFeb 23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Chelsea vs Lille - LondonFeb 23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Villareal vs Juventus - VillarealFeb 24: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - MadridFeb 24: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, First Leg, Benfica vs Ajax - LisbonREAD: ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues TennisTill Feb 6: ATP250 MontpellierTill Feb 6: ATP250 PuneFeb 7-13: ATP500 RotterdamFeb 7-13: WTA500 St. PetersburgFeb 7-13: ATP250 DallasFeb 7-13: ATP250 Buenos AiresFeb 14-19: ATP250 DohaFeb 14-19: WTA500 DubaiFeb 14-20: ATP500 Rio de JaneiroFeb 14-20: ATP250 Delray BeachFeb 14-20: ATP250 MarseilleFeb 20-26: WTA1000 DohaFeb 21-26: ATP500 DubaiFeb 21-26: ATP500 AcapulcoFeb 21-27: ATP250 SantiagoFeb 21-27: WTA250 GuadalajaraFeb 8 - March 6: WTA250 MonterreyFeb 8 - March 6: WTA250 LyonALSO READ - Pro Kabaddi season 8: Full fixture list HockeyFeb 1: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs China - MuscatFeb 8: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs France - PotchefstroomFeb 9: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs South Africa - PotchefstroomFeb 12: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs France - PotchefstroomFeb 13: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs South Africa - PotchefstroomFeb 19: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs Netherlands - BhubaneswarFeb 20: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs Netherlands - BhubaneswarFeb 26: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs Spain - BhubaneswarFeb 26: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs Spain - BhubaneswarFeb 27: FIH Pro League (Women), India vs Spain - BhubaneswarFeb 27: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs Spain - BhubaneswarAthleticsFeb 11-13: X Asian Indoor Athletics Championships - Nur-Sultan, KazakhstanFeb 12: Agnes Tirop Cross Country Classic - Eldoret, KenyaArcheryFebruary 19-27: World Archery Para Championships - DubaiShootingFeb 8-18: ISSF Grand Prix Rifle/Pistol - Jakarta, IndonesiaFeb 26 - March 8: ISSF World Cup Rifle/ Pistol - Cairo, Egypt Read more stories on More Sports. 