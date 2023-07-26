FISU World University Games 2021: All you need to know, mascot, schedule

The FISU World University Games 2021 was originally scheduled to take place from August 16 to 27, 2021. Due to covid-19 and the clash of dates with the Tokyo Olympics, it was postponed to 2022 and further to 2023 due to the pandemic.

The Chengdu 2021 Games has replaced the 2023 Games that was to place in Yekaterinburg, who were stripped of the hosting rights after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

With 269 medal events spanning over three days from July 28 to August 8, 2023 will see 9500 plus athletes and officials. The FISU Games Village will be located on the Chengdu University campus

The @Chengdu2021@FISU World University Games Museum was inaugurated today at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium. This incredible gallery of history now provides a permanent record of the FISU World University Games.



WATCH, READ https://t.co/OA4fAk68zW#FISUGames#Unisport… pic.twitter.com/iOm14a2gEX — FISU (@FISU) July 24, 2023

Located on the Chengdu University campus, the FISU Games Village is set to welcome athletes from over 119 countries from 28 July to 8 August, 2023.

The events will take place over 47 venues, including one each venue for the opening and closing ceremony and 45 newly built for the event.

The Logo of the Games is shaped as a ‘U’, representing University and features the golden sun bird, phoenix and two Chinese elements with the colours red, yellow, green and blue.

Events and schedule- Archery- July 27-31 Artistic Gymnastics- August 1-5 Athletics- August 1-6 Badminton- July 30- August 7 Basketball – July 28-August 6 Diving- July 31 to August 7 Fencing- August 2-7 Judo- July 29- August 1 Rhythmic Gymnastics- July 29- 31 Rowing- August 4-6 Shooting- July 29- August 2 Swimming- August 1-7 Table Tennis- July 29- August 5 Taekwondo- July 29- August 4 Tennis- July 29- August 6 Volleyball- July 29- August 7 Water Polo- July 27- August 8 Wushu- July 28-August 3

The opening ceremony will take place at the Dong’an Lake Sports Park Stadium on July 28, while the closing ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 8 at the Chengdu Open Air Music Park.

Mascot- Rongbao, a giant panda, is the mascot for Chengdu 2021. In the right hand while running, it carries a flame torch with the number 31, symbolising the edition of the Universiade. Its ears, eyes and tail take form of fire.