India’s first female RS:X windsurfer Ishwariya Ganesh has qualified for the 2023 Asian Games on Monday after winning three gold medals in the three selection trials conducted by the Yachting Association of India.

Over the past two months, Ishwariya secured 600 points out of 600 in the trials in the RS:X category to become the first and only female RS:X windsurfer to represent India at the Asian Games.