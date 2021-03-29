More Sports More Sports India announces seven-member team for Asian Weightlighting Championships Former World champion Mirabai Chanu who will be part of the championships held in Tashkent, is the frontrunner to bag a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics. Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 29 March, 2021 19:50 IST Mirabai Chanu will be in focus at the Asian Weightlifting championships after India announced its seven-member team on Monday. - FILE PHOTO/PTI Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 29 March, 2021 19:50 IST The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has selected seven athletes for the Asian weightlifting championships to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 16 to 25.The event will serve as a gold level Olympic qualifying event.Former World champion S. Mirabai Chanu (women's 49kg) is the frontrunner to bag a quota place in the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo Olympics: Overseas athletes may participate in test events, say organisers The squad:Men: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), S. Sathish Kumar (81kg).Women: Jhilli Dalabehera (45kg), S. Mirabai Chanu and Sneha Soren (both 49kg), P. Anuradha (87kg). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.