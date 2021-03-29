India announces seven-member team for Asian Weightlighting Championships

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has selected seven athletes for the Asian weightlifting championships to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 16 to 25.



The event will serve as a gold level Olympic qualifying event.



Former World champion S. Mirabai Chanu (women's 49kg) is the frontrunner to bag a quota place in the Tokyo Olympics.

The squad:

Men: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), S. Sathish Kumar (81kg).



Women: Jhilli Dalabehera (45kg), S. Mirabai Chanu and Sneha Soren (both 49kg), P. Anuradha (87kg).