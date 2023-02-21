Indian sports news wrap, February 21

CRICKET

North Zone wins Senior women’s inter-zonal one-day trophy

North Zone recorded a nine-wicket win over Central Zone in the final of the BCCI Senior women’s inter-zonal one-day cricket championship at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Central Zone was bowled out for 123 in 42 overs with Parunika Sisodia and Priya Mishra picking three wickets apiece.

In reply, North Zone achieved the target losing one wicket in 33.3 overs thanks to fine knocks by Neena M. Chaudhary and Taniya Sapna Bhatia.

The scores: Final: Central Zone 123 in 42 overs (Parunika Sisodia 3/14, Priya Mishra 3/29) lost to North Zone 124/1 in 33.3 overs (Neena M. Chaudhary 53 n.o., Taniya Sapna Bhatia 42 n.o.).

-V.V SUBRAHMANYAM

HOCKEY

Hockey India Senior national women’s hockey championship

Delhi blanked Telangana 8-0 thanks to Roobi scoring three goals in the 13th Hockey India Senior women’s national hockey championship at District Sports Authority Stadium on Tuesday.

In other matches, Kerala defeated Rajasthan 4-0 while Haryana blanked Assam 9-0.

Alka Dundgung struck six times to help Jharkhand drub Chattisgarh 12-0.

The results: The results: Kerala 4 (S. Dhanya, M.T. Abhirami, K.M. Arya, K.M. Amaya) bt Rajasthan 0. Chandigarh 4 (Palak, Priyanka Parihar, Kavita, Simranjit Kaur) bt Goa 0. Delhi 8 (Muskan, Vidhi Koli, Sonali, Roobi 3, Neha, Megha Bhatt) bt Telangana 0. Jharkhand 12 (Reshma Soreng, Alka Dungdung 6, Elin Dungdung, Albela Rani Toppo, Dipti Toppo, Roshni Dungdung) bt Chattisgarh 0. Haryana 9 (Simranjeet Kaur, Sakshi, Manisha, Monu, Devika Sen 2, Jyoti, Priyanka, Amandeep Kaur) bt Assam 0.

-V.V SUBRAHMANYAM

WEIGHTLIFTING

Khelo India women’s National Ranking Weightlifting Tournament

Sonam Singh lifted a total of 175kg to take the 59kg senior and junior titles in the Khelo India women’s National Ranking Weightlifting Tournament in Patna on Tuesday.

The results (seniors only): 59kg: 1. Sonam Singh (UP) snatch 78kg, clean and jerk 97kg, total 175kg; 2. Sneha (Har) 78kg, 93kg, 171kg; 3. Balo Yalam (Aru) 72kg, 98kg, 170kg.

- Y. B Sarangi

GOLF

Amandeep, Vani 1-2 after first round of 4th leg of WPGT

Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor got off to a good start with 1-under 69 and even par respectively as the fourth leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour got underway at the Tollygunge Club on Tuesday.

The two star players who will switch their focus to the Ladies European Tour next month were the leaders.

Shweta Mansingh, too, got off to a good start for the second time in as many weeks. Shweta carded 1-over 71 to be tied third alongside Astha Madan and Khushi Khanijau.

Last week’s runner-up Jasmine Shekar was tied sixth in a big bunch that included Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and amateur Janneya Dasanniee. They all shot 2-over 72 each.

Amandeep was off to a terrible start as she bogeyed the first two holes. She made up with birdies on fourth and seventh, but a dropped shot on eighth meant she still turned in 1-over.

On the back nine, back-to-back birdies on 11th and 12th gave her some space, but another dropped shot on par-5 13th saw her at level par again. A closing birdie meant a 1-under 69.

Vani had a roller-coaster start with a bogey on the first, birdie on the second and bogey on the third followed by a birdie on fifth. A bogey on eighth was followed by a string of pars with one birdie on the Par-4 12th as she finished with even par 70.

Shweta had four birdies against five bogeys and was lying fifth. Astha also had four birdies against five bogeys, while Khushi Khanijau had four bogeys and three birdies in a row from 13th to 15th.

Jasmine Shekar, who had a great week at RCGC before losing in a play-off, was four-over through five holes, but recovered very well with three birdies and one bogey in the remaining 13 holes for a 71.

-PTI

TENNIS

Humera enjoys purple patch at Baliawas

Humera Baharmus battled past Sharmada Balu 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Tuesday.

It was a good day for Humera as she partnered Yubrani Banerjee to score a thrilling 11-9 victory in the super tie-break against Sarah-Rebecca of Germany and Sevil Yuldasheva of Uzbekistan.

The top seeds in doubles, Tamara Curovic and Diana Marcinkevica were beaten 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 by Weronika Baszak and Fanny Ostlund. Interestingly, Diana and Fanny had won the doubles title last week in Jhajjar.

Sai Samhitha, Riya Uboveja, Pooja Ingale, Avishka Gupta, and Vanshika Choudhary qualified for the main draw, along with Julia Lovqvist of Sweden, Viktoria Veleva of Bulgaria and Liu Min of China.

The champion of the last tournament, Zeel Desai will open against qualifier Liu Min of China.

The results: Singles (first round): Humera Baharmus bt Sharmada Balu 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Weronika Baszak (Pol) & Fanny Ostlund (Swe) bt Tamara Curovic (Srb) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-3, 4-6, [10-7]; Antonia Schmidt & Emily Welker (Ger) bt Vanshika Choudhary & Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-2, 6-4; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Kashish Bhatia & Arthi Muniyan 6-0, 6-1; Humera Baharmus & Yubrani Banerjee bt Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic (Ger) & Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzb) 6-3, 3-6, [11-9]; Pooja Ingale & Ishwari Matere bt Bela Tamhankar & Saumya Vig 6-4, 6-2; Sharmada Balu & Marie Mettraux (Sui) bt Julia Keranovic & Julia Lovqvist (Swe) 6-1, 6-1; Akanksha Nitture & Mihika Yadav bt Sai Samhitha & Soha Sadiq 4-6, 6-2, [10-4]; Zeel Desai & Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Vidhi Jani & Madhurima Sawant 6-2, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna, Yuki and Saketh enter quarterfinals in Doha

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard STruff of Germany 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $1,485,775 ATP tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden also made the quarterfinals with a 5-7, 6-1, [10-3] victory over Liam Broady and Alexander Zverev.

In the $2,788,468 WTA event in Dubai, former World No.1 and six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza, in partnership with Madison Keys of the USA, was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in the doubles first round. Sania had announced that this would be her last professional appearance in the tennis circuit.

The results: $1,485,775 ATP, Doha, Qatar- Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Tim Puetz & Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) 6-3, 6-4; Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Liam Broady (GBR) & Alexander Zverev (Ger) 5-7, 6-1, [10-3]. $2,788,468 WTA, Dubai, UAE- Doubles (first round): Veronika Kudermetova & Liudmila Samsonova bt Madison Keys (USA) & Sania Mirza 6-4, 6-0. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia- Singles (first round): Gilles Arnaud Bailly bt Parth Aggarwal 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexis Boureau & Amaury Raynel (Fra) bt Sushant Dabas & Gourav Gulia 6-4, 7-5. $15,000 ITF women, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Singles (first round): Smriti Bhasin bt Shihomi Leong (Mas) 6-3, 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Guo Hanyu (Chn) & Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) bt Jang Gio (Kor) & Smriti Bhasin 6-3, 6-1. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Gloria Ceschi & Angelica Raggi (Ita) bt Sravya Shivani & Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BOXING

Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin start with win in 74th Strandja Memorial International tournament

Hussamuddin with coaches after the win today. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seasoned boxers Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin recorded wins at the 74th Strandja Memorial International tournament in Sofia on Tuesday.

Shiva (63.5kg) defeated Frederik Jensen Lundgaard of Denmark 5-0, while Hussamuddin (57kg) recorded a 4-1 victory over China’s Lyu Ping in the round of 32 matches.

National champion Nishant Dev (71kg) went down 2-3 against Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh of Ireland.

Three Indian women pugilists won their respective matches late on Monday night.

S. Kalaivani (48kg) defeated Tesara Cleo of the Philippines 5-0, while Anamika (50kg) got the better of China’s Chang Yuan 5-0. Vinakshi (57kg) beat Azerbaijin’s Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva Mashati 4-1.

However, Asian bronze medallist Ankushita Boro (66kg) crashed out after losing 1-4 to reigning World champion Amy Broadhust of Ireland.

-Y.B. Sarangi