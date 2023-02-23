Indian sports news wrap, February 23

BADMINTON

PSPB lifts 75th Inter State-Inter Zonal badminton Championship title

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board rallied from being 0-2 down to get the better of Manipur 3-2 in the final to claim the team championship title of the 75th Inter State-Inter Zonal badminton Championship here on Thursday.

Dingku Singh Konthoujam and Priya Devi Konjengbam stunned Manu Attri and Ashwini Ponnappa 20-22, 21-18, 21-15 in the mixed doubles match to give Manipur a perfect start.

Maisnam Meiraba then dished out a gritty show to outwit national champion Sourabh Varma 26-24, 21-14 to put Manipur 2-0 ahead.

However, Assam’s Ashmita Chaliha saw off Maheshwari Devi Kshetrimayum 21-10, 25-23 to reduce the deficit to 1-2, while Manu and Chirag Shetty combined to bring PSPB back in contention with a 21-16, 21-17 win over Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam in men’s doubles.

In the decider, 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallists N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Priya Devi Konjengbam and Maheshwari Devi Kshetrimayum 21-19, 21-10 to crush Manipur’s dream.

Manipur, who had claimed bronze in 2018 edition, had produced a spirited show in the tournament as they beat Haryana 3-2 on Wednesday and also prevailed 3-1 over Airport Authority of India to make it to the final.

Second seed PSPB, on the other hand, blanked Uttarakhand 3-0 before beating Karnataka 3-2 to make it to the summit clash.

In the quarter-finals, Karnataka had defeated Maharashra 3-2, while Airport Authority of India had received a bye in the opening round.

The 84th Senior National Badminton Championships will begin on Friday with the likes of HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth vying for honours against the young crop including Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat.

-PTI

BOXING

BFI President takes stock of preparations for IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

The President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Mr. Ajay Singh visited the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, scheduled to happen in three weeks.

The president inspected the entire venue along with the functional heads of the local organising committee (LOC) and the stadium officials.

“We hosted a World Championships here in 2018 and believe that the upcoming tournament will be even bigger. We are trying to ensure that every spectator is happy and the players are comfortable during the tournament and go back from our country thinking about the wonderful work we have done here. India is one of the leading nations in boxing and we will show it during the upcoming competition,” said the BFI president.

A total of 350 plus boxers, including seven Olympic medalists, from 74 countries have registered so far for this biennial event, which will be held from 15 to 26 March.

-TEAM SPORTSTAR