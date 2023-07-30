Indian sports news wrap, July 30

The major developments from the world of sports on July 30 where Indians took part are as follows:

CRPF athletes win 5 gold, 1 silver for India in World Police and Fire Games

Athletes from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fetched five gold and one silver medal for India on the opening day of the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada.

Luwangthem Gunao and M Dhiren Singh won two gold medals each in men’s physique and body building, while Ritu Rani added another yellow metal in women’s 59kg wrestling.

Rohit Kumar bagged a silver in men’s 74kg freestyle event, according to CRPF DIG (Sports) Ajay Kumar Vashist.

Nineteen CRPF athletes, including eight women, were among 138 players from various Central Armed Police Forces and state police representing India in the Games, said Vashist.

-PTI

Golf: Aditi slips on third day, as Boutier keeps lead

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had another rough round at a Major as she slipped to Tied-57th after carding a 3-over 74 on day three of the Amundi Evian Championship.

France’s Celine Boutier carded a 4-under 67 to maintain her second round lead.

She leads by three strokes at 11-under and is being chased by Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and Yuka Saso.

Playing in a steady drizzle on Saturday, Aditi, who is playing her 26th Major but still looking for a maiden Top-10 finish and a first win on the LPGA Tour, shot 3-over with three bogeys on sixth, 14th and 15th.

-PTI