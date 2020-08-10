More Sports More Sports India Taekwondo sets up referee and athlete commissions The athlete commission will look after the “best interests of the athletes and respond to any and every query that they might have." PTI Mumbai 10 August, 2020 17:10 IST India Taekwondo announced that it has set up a referee and an athlete commission for the welfare of its athletes. PTI Mumbai 10 August, 2020 17:10 IST India Taekwondo (IT) on Monday announced that it has set up a referee and an athlete commission for the welfare of its athletes. The referee commission will look into the training of the referees in order to make sure fair play is followed, along with an understanding of all the rules and regulations as per the guidelines of World Taekwondo, IT said in a statement.The athlete commission will look after the “best interests of the athletes and respond to any and every query that they might have.”According to the release, IT has also received a green signal from the World Taekwondo to begin operations.In a recent official letter from World Taekwondo, Secretary-General Hoss Refety stated, The WT council meeting on 12th May 2020, unanimously approved to restore the full membership of India Taekwondo considering the current pandemic situation of COVID-19 in recognition of the progress made by India Taekwondo.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.