Babovic Miodrag plotting the growth of Indian water polo

“I want to change the training system. It will be very slow, trickle by trickle. We should plan in Olympic cycles. For that we should start from the u-12 kids,” said Babovic.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 16:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
File Photo: Babovic said there should be an active local league every seven days so that kids become familiar with the sport.
File Photo: Babovic said there should be an active local league every seven days so that kids become familiar with the sport. | Photo Credit: RAJU V/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Babovic said there should be an active local league every seven days so that kids become familiar with the sport. | Photo Credit: RAJU V/The Hindu

Montenegro’s Babovic Miodrag is a man with a no-holds-barred approach. The 65-year-old, foreign coach of the Indian (junior & senior) water polo teams is determined to change the prevailing system in the country.

At the same time, after watching the talents and touring India, including places such as Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Pune, he has realised that it would not be so easy to bring in changes.

READ MORE - World Aquatics Championships 2023: Schedule, Indians in action, LIVE streaming info

“I want to change the training system. It will be very slow, trickle by trickle. We should plan in Olympic cycles. For that we should start from the u-12 kids,” said Babovic in an interview with The Sportstar at the Velachery Complex here on Wednesday, on the sidelines of National sub-junior & junior aquatics championships in diving and water polo.

While watching the match between Kerala and Karnataka, he was aghast at how the latter played and lost.

“Karnataka has some very talented girls. They have the potential to win, but the team lost because there is no proper training or coach,” he lamented. Babovic said he will be picking 20 girls from the Nationals and will train them for the World Aquatics women’s (u-20) water polo championships in Coimbra, Portugal from September 8 to 15.

Babovic said there should be an active local league every seven days so that kids become familiar with the sport. “We need leagues where u-12, u-14 & u-17 kids play regularly,” he said. According to the Montenegrian, India is a country with so much talent but little knowledge of the sport. “India needs strong training with good coaches,” he said.

Certain states like Kerala, Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra have a decent club culture, but that is just not enough, he said. “Ahmedabad has a lot of good water polo players. It needs support from the Swimming Federation of India,” he said.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
