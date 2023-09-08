MagazineBuy Print

Mission to boost parasports not a one-time effort: Indian Oil chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya

Vaidya has played a major role in launching flagship programmes that have assisted the growth of sports by providing employment and scholarships to sportspersons.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 21:16 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
IOCL chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya at the The Hindu office in Chennai.
IOCL chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya at the The Hindu office in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

IOCL chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya at the The Hindu office in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M/ THE HINDU

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya reiterated his commitment to improving the sporting landscape in the country on Friday.

Vaidya has played a major role in launching flagship programmes that have assisted the growth of sports by providing employment and scholarships to sportspersons. “Everything cannot be left to the government. As a big corporation, it is our duty to ensure we play our part,” Vaidya said. “We got R. Praggnanandhaa on board when he was 16—so we firmly believe a company like IOCL has to step in and drive the whole thing. Our reach is such that we are able to get the good guys from all over the country.”

Praggnanandhaa has had a stellar 2023, which has seen him finish as runner-up at the recently concluded FIDE Chess World Cup. The 18-year-old Indian is now the third youngest player after Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

IOCL has also tied up with the Sports Authority of India and taken 30 girl athletes on scholarships for three years under its IndianOil Shakti program. Vaidya said the IOCL has ‘consciously’ steered clear of investing in cricket since “it does not need handholding anymore.”

The IOCL also recently signed a MoU with the Paralympics Committee of India, pledging its support for the Para Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, the World Shooting Para Sports World Cup 2024 in New Delhi, and the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris. “The para team requires full corporate support, and this is just the beginning,” Vaidya said. “We have signed an MoU with PCI and assured them that this is not a one-time effort but a long-term mission to boost parasports. Deepa Malik, who is the ‘brand ambassador’ of parasports in a way, informed me that one of the throws by para javelin thrower [Sumit Antil] is about 70 meters. These remarkable athletes deserve all the limelight.”

Asked about his company’s future course of action vis-à-vis sports, Mr. Vaidya said: “We may take the hybrid route—some athletes could get contracts, and some will be groomed the regular way. But we will continue to engage in some form or another.”

Indian Oil Corporation

