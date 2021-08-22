Indian online carrom challenge: Moneeruddin, Mohd. Mobasshir top table after first round

Muneeruddin of Uttar Pradesh and Mohd. Mobasshir of Bihar executed a white slam each as they topped the table with eight and 11 points, respectively, in the men’s first round of the Indian online carrom challenge.

The tourney is organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF).

In the best-of-four board format, Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Sheikh, Fazal Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar, Kalpesh Nalawade, Abdul Asif, and Gautam Prasad Bhol were the other leading performers.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF THE TOKYO PARALYMPICS

The top 16 will qualify for the super league, which will be followed by the champions league leading up to the knockout stage in the semifinals.

In the women’s event, Deepa Naik of Odisha led with 20 points, and was followed by Kavya Shree (21), Nidhi Gupta (25), Aakanksha Kadam (29), Mantasha Iqbal (31), Khushboo Kumari (32), Tanishka Vishwakarma (32), Palak Patel (34), Stelina S. (35) and Shruti Sonawane (35).

There were no slams in the women’s event, which will also see the top 16 make the super league.