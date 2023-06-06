Indian sports news wrap, June 6

Published : Jun 06, 2023 18:46 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

SHOOTING

Peter Sidi joins Gun for Glory

Former World Champion and three-time Olympic finalist Peter Sidi has been drafted as the rifle coach by Gun for Glory for its Project Leap.

The 44-year-old Hungarian, Sidi has been a phenomenal shooter, winning 26 World Cup medals including nine gold across air rifle, 50m rifle prone and 3-position events. He has eight World Cup Final medals, including two gold. He was also seven-time European champion, and won silver and bronze, four each.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sidi to the GFG family. His expertise and experience will take our High Performance training programme to new heights. We are confident that our association will create an environment of excellence, enabling our athletes to achieve remarkable success at the national and international level”, said the co-founder and CEO of GFG, Pawan Singh.

“Gun for Glory has always been at the forefront of fostering shooting talent. I look forward to working with the passionate athletes and contributing to their growth. Together, we will strive to produce champions who will make their mark on the world stage”, said Sidi, who had competed in five Olympics on the trot from Sydney to Rio.

GFG, a brain child of World and Olympic medallist, Gagan Narang, has 12 academies across the country. It has made a phenomenal contribution to the growth of Indian shooting by nurturing talent and grooming champions.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Manvi Jain clinches gold at Kumar Surendra championship

Manvi Jain won the 25-metre standard pistol gold for junior women with a score of 562 in the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh pistol championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Manvi had a six-point lead over Tejaswani in the non-Olympic event that does not feature a final.

The results 25m standard pistol: Junior women: 1. Manvi Jain 562; 2. Tejaswani 556; 3. Riya Thatte 555.

TENNIS

AITA frames junior selection policy

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced a junior selection policy for the season ahead. The policy, as approved by the Executive Board of the AITA, would be focused on having a camp for selecting the under-14 and under-16 teams.

The top six players on the basis of their rank would be called for the four-day camp, along with the captain, who would be traveling with the team. The camp, planned to be held about six to eight weeks before the competition, would see all the players competing against each other.

Based on the performance of the players and assessment by the coach and captain, a recommendation would be sent to the AITA junior selection committee towards finalising the team.

The ranking of the players in the under-16 section would be on the basis of their AITA and ITF points. For under-14, the ranking would be on the basis of points from domestic tournaments and Asian junior events conducted in the country.

The under-12 team selection would continue to be on the basis of national rank. Players need to have an Indian passport to be eligible for selection.

-Kamesh Srinivasan