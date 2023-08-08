Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships

The major developments from the world of sports on August 8 where Indians took part are as follows:

SHOOTING

Para shooting events to be included in national championships

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will conduct para events during the National shooting championships. The decision was ratified by the governing body of NRAI on the request of the Union Sports Ministry.

This would facilitate the para shooters to get their import permits for arms and ammunition, for training and competition.

Henceforth, the para events would be held in the State meets, pre-national apart from the national championship.

The medical categorisation of the shooters would be done by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The NRAI has also requested PCI to send a proposal for new matches and also depute a technical expert during the national championship.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Challenger Meebusch: Sumit Nagal in second round

Sumit Nagal beat Santiago Taverna of Argentina 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Meerbusch, Germany, on Tuesday.

The results: $7,622,925 ATP, Toronto, Canada Qualifying singles (first round): Radu Albot (Mda) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-2, 7-5. €73,000 Challenger, Meerbusch, Germany Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Santiago Taverna (Arg) 6-3, 6-3. $115,000 WTA, Kozerki, Poland Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ankita Raina & Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) bt Vivian Heisen (Ger) & Olivia Tjandramulia (Aus) 4-6, 6-3, [10-2]. $25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia Singles (first round): Yurii Dzhavakian (Ukr) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-0, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Corban Crowther (Nzl) & Patrik Oplustil (Cze) 6-4, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan Singles (first round): Sanjana Sirimalla bt Arina Solomatina (Kgz) 7-6(2), 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Soha Sadiq & Saumya Vig bt Elizaveta Gurianova & Alisa Kummel 6-1, 7-5; Vladislava Andreevskaya (Kgz) & Prathyusha Rachapudi bt Ariana Gogulina & Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) 7-5, 6-3; Asylzhan Arystanbekova & Sandugash Kenzhibayeva (Kaz) bt Laalitya Kalluri & Zlata Saurasava 6-1, 7-6(4). $15,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Lullia Ludenko 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandra Shubladze & Celine Simunyu (Irl) bt Riya Bhatia & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 7-5, 6-4.

