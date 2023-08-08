MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 8.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 17:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Henceforth, the para events would be held in the State meets, pre-national apart from the national championship.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Henceforth, the para events would be held in the State meets, pre-national apart from the national championship. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Henceforth, the para events would be held in the State meets, pre-national apart from the national championship. | Photo Credit: AP

The major developments from the world of sports on August 8 where Indians took part are as follows:

SHOOTING

Para shooting events to be included in national championships

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will conduct para events during the National shooting championships. The decision was ratified by the governing body of NRAI on the request of the Union Sports Ministry.

This would facilitate the para shooters to get their import permits for arms and ammunition, for training and competition.

Henceforth, the para events would be held in the State meets, pre-national apart from the national championship.

The medical categorisation of the shooters would be done by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The NRAI has also requested PCI to send a proposal for new matches and also depute a technical expert during the national championship.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Challenger Meebusch: Sumit Nagal in second round

Sumit Nagal beat Santiago Taverna of Argentina 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Meerbusch, Germany, on Tuesday.

The results:
$7,622,925 ATP, Toronto, Canada Qualifying singles (first round): Radu Albot (Mda) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-2, 7-5.
€73,000 Challenger, Meerbusch, Germany Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Santiago Taverna (Arg) 6-3, 6-3.
$115,000 WTA, Kozerki, Poland Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ankita Raina & Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) bt Vivian Heisen (Ger) & Olivia Tjandramulia (Aus) 4-6, 6-3, [10-2].
$25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia Singles (first round): Yurii Dzhavakian (Ukr) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-0, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Corban Crowther (Nzl) & Patrik Oplustil (Cze) 6-4, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF women, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan Singles (first round): Sanjana Sirimalla bt Arina Solomatina (Kgz) 7-6(2), 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Soha Sadiq & Saumya Vig bt Elizaveta Gurianova & Alisa Kummel 6-1, 7-5; Vladislava Andreevskaya (Kgz) & Prathyusha Rachapudi bt Ariana Gogulina & Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) 7-5, 6-3; Asylzhan Arystanbekova & Sandugash Kenzhibayeva (Kaz) bt Laalitya Kalluri & Zlata Saurasava 6-1, 7-6(4).
$15,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Lullia Ludenko 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandra Shubladze & Celine Simunyu (Irl) bt Riya Bhatia & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 7-5, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

National Rifle Association of India /

NRAI /

Paralympic Committee of India /

PCI /

Sumit Nagal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uthappa says unfair to have cooling-off period for retired cricketers who want to play overseas T20 leagues
    PTI
  3. Indian football calendar, Women: Asian Games 2022, Paris 2024 qualifiers and IWL lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Updates: West Indies to bat; Jaiswal, Kuldeep in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Steve Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bahamontes, first Spanish winner of Tour de France, dies
    Reuters
  3. India ends World University Games campaign with record 26 medals, more than historical combined total
    PTI
  4. Commonwealth Youth Games: Swimmer Shoan, shotputter Anupriya win medals
    PTI
  5. UCI World C’Ships: Indomitable one-limbed Spaniard wins third track world, next target Paris
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uthappa says unfair to have cooling-off period for retired cricketers who want to play overseas T20 leagues
    PTI
  3. Indian football calendar, Women: Asian Games 2022, Paris 2024 qualifiers and IWL lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Updates: West Indies to bat; Jaiswal, Kuldeep in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Steve Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment