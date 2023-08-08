Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships

The major developments from the world of sports on August 8 where Indians took part are as follows:
SHOOTING
Para shooting events to be included in national championships
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will conduct para events during the National shooting championships. The decision was ratified by the governing body of NRAI on the request of the Union Sports Ministry.
This would facilitate the para shooters to get their import permits for arms and ammunition, for training and competition.
Henceforth, the para events would be held in the State meets, pre-national apart from the national championship.
The medical categorisation of the shooters would be done by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).
The NRAI has also requested PCI to send a proposal for new matches and also depute a technical expert during the national championship.
- Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
Challenger Meebusch: Sumit Nagal in second round
Sumit Nagal beat Santiago Taverna of Argentina 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Meerbusch, Germany, on Tuesday.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
