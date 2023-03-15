Indian sports news wrap, March 15

TENNIS

Parv Patel advances to ITF juniors quarterfinals

Parv Patel knocked out top seed Pratyaksh 6-2, 6-2 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Shanti Club on Wednesday.

Rishivandhan Sadeeshkumar ousted the second seed Vansh Nandal 6-4, 6-2.

In the girls section, the champion of the last tournament Ariana Gogulina of Kazakhstan beat Maaya Rajeshwaran in three sets once again, after the semifinal win last time.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Boys: Parv Patel bt Pratyaksh 6-2, 6-2; Fateh Singh bt Yash Bahalkar (GBR) 6-2, 6-4; Samarth Sahita bt Aniketh Venkataraman 6-4, 6-3; Mayank Sharma bt Pavan Ganesh 6-0, 3-6, 6-3; Vihaan Reddy bt Shanker Heisnam 6-4, 6-3; Keshav Goel bt Prabir Chavda 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-4; Kashit Nagrale bt Siddhant Sharma 6-3, 6-2; Rishivandhan Sadeeshkumar bt Vansh Nandal 6-4, 6-2.

Girls: Aruzhan Nuranbay (Kaz) bt Saumya Chatterjee 6-3, 6-0; Angel Patel bt Alisha Kumar (Aus) 6-1, 6-2; Satima Toregen (Kaz) bt Callista Uchil 6-2, 6-1; Albina Kakenova (Kaz) bt Snigdha Kanta 6-0, 6-0; Aanya Choubey bt Jaya Kapoor 1-6, 6-0, 6-4; Ariana Gogulina bt Maaya Rajeshwaran 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Nainika Reddy bt Mandagalla Princy 6-2, 6-0; Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) bt Diya Chaudhary 6-4, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

$25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament: Former national champion Vishwakarma through to second round

Former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma underlined his stamina and fighting spirit as he beat the spirited challenge from Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the RK Khanna Stadium on Wednesday.

The wiry left-hander, Siddharth whipped his strokes on both flanks and served strong to prevail in the battle of wits. It could have been a lot more straightforward but for Siddharth losing his focus on a couple of shots midway through the second set.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Siddharth will play Blake Ellis of Australia who beat fourth seed Mukund Sasikumar.

After a bright start when he was playing a razor sharp high quality game, Mukund was unable to sustain his good work, and retired after four games in the third set, as he has been sick and lacked the energy for the long haul.

Nitin Kumar Sinha impressed with his fluent win over Boris Butulija, but will have the onerous task of matching wits against top seed Evgeny Donskoy.

Eighth seed Sidharth Rawat gave a glimpse of his precision game as he blunted the attack of Shivank Bhatnagar in straight sets.

Vishnu Vardhan fought on even terms against third seed Vladyslav Orlov of Ukraine, before the latter pulled through.

Karan Singh did very well to beat Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 7-5 and set up a pre-quarterfinal against Jacob Bradshaw who pipped qualifier Rishab Agarwal in three sets.

The results:

Singles (first round): Evgeny Donskoy (Rus) bt David Perez Sanz (Esp) 6-7(5), 6-2, 3-1 (retired); Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Boris Butulija (Srb) 6-3, 6-2; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Rushil Khosla 6-0, 6-2; Blake Ellis (Aus) bt Mukund Sasikumar 3-6, 6-4, 4-0 (retired); Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3); Yunseok Jang (Kor) bt Palaphoom Kovapitukted (Tha) 6-4, 7-6(3); Sidharth Rawat bt Shivank Bhatnagar 7-6(5), 6-3; Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (Mas) bt Stijn Pel (Ned) 6-3, 2-1 (retired); Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 6-3; Arthur Weber (Fra) bt Faisal Qamar 6-1, 6-2; Karan Singh bt Manish Sureshkumar 7-5, 6-4; Jacob Bradshaw (Aus) bt Rishab Agarwal 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Jacob Bradshaw (Aus) & Boris Butulija (Srb) 6-1, 6-3; Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar bt Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood 6-1, 6-2; Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) & Kelsey Stevenson (Can) bt Blake Ellis (Aus) & Patrick Toman (USA) 6-3, 6-1;; Nitin Kumar Sinha & Arthur Weber (Fra) bt Rishab Agarwal & Rishi Reddy 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-5]; Tushar Madan & Karan Singh bt Palaphoom Kovapitukted (Tha) & David Perez Sanz (Esp) 7-6(1), 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Amandeep and Gaurika share lead in sixth leg of Hero WPGT

Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi shared the lead despite contrasting first rounds in the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

While Amandeep dropped two shots on the front nine but played a bogey-free 4-under on the back stretch, Gaurika had five birdies but suffered a double bogey on the back nine apart from a bogey earlier in the front half.

They both shot 2-under 70 each and held a one-shot lead over four players bunched together in third place.

Two experienced stars, Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor, using these events to get some tournament practice, shot 1-under 71 along with rookie Kriti Chowhan and Hitaashee Bakshi, who is coming back from an injury.

Amandeep, who has one domestic win this year, bogeyed fifth and seventh and turned in a disappointing two-over. The momentum changed on the back nine as she she had four birdies in the 11th, 13th, 17th and 18th holes respectively.

-PTI