TENNIS

Bopanna-Ebden pair through to Indian Wells final

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden defeated the local pair of John Isner and Jack Sock 7-6(6), 7-6(2) to reach the men’s doubles final of the Indian Wells Masters on Friday.

The Indo-Australian pair, which won its first title together last month in Doha, will face the top-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski in the summit clash of the ATP1000 event on Saturday.