Indian sports news wrap, March 28

TENNIS

India’s Sidharth Rawat enters pre-quarterfinals at ITF Mysuru Open

India’s Sidharth Rawat outclassed Dali Blanch of USA 6-3, 6-2 to storm into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the ITF Mysuru Open here on Tuesday.

Rawat, the seventh seed, was clinical in his execution and used his serve to good effect. The Indian had a stunning 100 percent success rate on his first serve, while he collected 95 percent of points on his second serve as well en route to a facile win.

Three other Indians -- Ishaque Eqbal, Faisal Qamar and Karan Singh -- too entered the round of 16.

-PTI

Balachandar Subramanian advances to National Wheelchair Championship

Fifth seed Balachandar Subramanian beat third seed Mariappan Durai 9-0 in the men’s quarterfinals of the National wheelchair tennis championship at the Indore Tennis Club on Tuesday.

In the semifinals, Subramanian will play top seed Karthik Karunakaran. The other semifinal will be between second seed Shekar Veeraswamy and fourth seed Sathasivam Kannupayan.

In the women’s event, with four players competing in a round robin league, top seed KP Shilpa had won her matches against Prathima Narayan and Nalina Kumari 9-2 and 9-0 respectively. She will play Sheranthi Thomas in the last league match.

Results: Men (quarterfinals): Karthik Karunakaran bt Indrajeet Pandey 901; Balachandar Subramanian bt Mariappan Durai 9-0; Sathasivam Kannupayan bt H Madhusudan 9-4; Shekar Veeraswamy bt S Sureshkumar 9-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

India boys win second league tie against New Zealand in Asia-Oceania World Juniors

Prakaash Sarran and Shivtej Shirfule won the decisive doubles 7-5, 2-6, [10-6] against ZachaWu and Liam Youn to help India beat New Zealand 2-1 in the second league match of group-C in the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

After Rudra Badham had lost the opening singles, Shivtej Shirfule had revived India’s chances by winning the second singles.

India, which had earlier lost to Chinese Taipei, will play fourth seed Hong Kong in the last league match on Wednesday.

Hong Kong leads the table with two wins already. Top two teams from each of the four groups will make it to the quarterfinals.

Korea, Thailand, Japan, Pakistan, Australia and Kazakhstan are the teams in other groups that have won their two matches each so far.

Results (league): India bt New Zealand 2-1 (Rudra Batham lost to Liam Youn 2-6, 4-6; Shivtej Shirfule bt Zachariah Wu 7-5, 6-4; Prakaash Sarran & Shivtej bt Zachariah Wu & Liam Youn 7-5, 2-6, [10-6])

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Rutuja Bhosale in partnership with Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand beat Ankita Raina and Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-2, 7-6(4) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

RESULTS $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filippo Giovannini & Umberto Giovannini (Ita) bt Pan Yuchen (Chn) & Rishabdev Raman 7-5, 6-3. $25,000 ITF women, Jakarta, Indonesia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): I-Hsuan Cho & Yi Tsen Cho (Tpe) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 6-3; Rutuja Bhosale & Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) bt Leonie Kung (Sui) & Ankita Raina 6-2, 7-6(4). $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Amarni Banks (GBR) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-1, 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Wang Jiaqi & Yang Yidi (Chn) bt Aaddi Gupta & Yuna Ohashi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CHESS

Delhi International Open: Aravindh joins Murzin in the lead

The battle of generations involving teenage overnight leader Volodar Murzin and 59-year-old Michal Krasenkow ended in a draw and enabled Aravindh Chithambaram to share the lead at 7.5 points after eight rounds of the Delhi International Open chess tournament here on Tuesday.

Before the Murzin-Krasenkow game ended in 70 moves, Aravindh nailed Uzbekistan’s Marat Dzhumaev in 38 moves.

With two rounds to go, 15 players are half a point behind the leaders.

RESULTS (Indians unless stated): Eighth round: Michal Krasenkow (Pol) drew with Volodar Murzin (FIDE, 7.5); Marat Dzhumaev (Uzb, 6.5) lost to Aravindh Chithambaram (7.5); Neelash Saha (7) drew with Luka Paichadze (Geo, 7); Mikheil Mchedlishvili (Geo, 7) bt Mukhiddin Madaminov (Uzb, 6.5); K. Ratnakaran (6) lost to Levan Pantsulaia (Geo, 7); Boris Savchenko (FIDE, 7) bt L. Srihari (6); S. Aswath (6.5) drew with M. R. LalitBabu (6.5); Anup Deshmukh (6) lost to Aleksej Aleksandrov (FIDE, 7); Deepan Chakkravarthy (7) bt Karthi Rajarishi (6).

-Rakes Rao

FIDE Women’s Grand Prix: Bibisara posts second win

For the second successive day, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva cruised to the day’s lone victory and stayed ahead after three rounds of FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess here on Tuesday.

K. Humpy and D. Harika were involved in drawn encounters while R. Vaishali enjoyed a bye.

RESULTS (Indians unless stated): Third round: K. Humpy (1.5) drew with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 1); Nana Dzagnidze (Geo, 1) drew with D. Harika (1.5); Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 2) bt Nino Batsiashvili (Geo, 0.5); Zhu Jiner (Chn, 1.5) drew with Polina Shuvalova (FIDE, 1); R. Vaishali 0, Aleksandra Gorchkina 1 (FIDE) bye.

-Rakes Rao

FENCING

Senior National Fencing C’ship: Kerala, Services overall champions in women’s and men’s section

Rajasthan’s Karan Singh Gurjar won the gold medal in the men’s sabre category even as Kerala and Services emerged overall champions in the women’s and men’s sections respectively at the 33rd Fencing Senior National Championship here on Tuesday.

Kerala, with 29 points, emerged as the overall winners, while Haryana, with 20 points, was ranked second and Tamil Nadu, with 15 points, was ranked third as the championship concluded at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi.

In the men’s category, Services were the overall champion with 34 points, while Manipur was ranked second with 21 points. Hosts Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were ranked joint third, as they had seven points each.

-PTI

SHOOTING

Raiza Dhillon misses semifinals at Shotgun World Cup

Raiza Dhillon shot 114 and missed the semifinals by four points in women’s skeet in the Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Tuesday.

Raiza had a series of 23, 23, 24, 21 and 23. Parinaaz Dhaliwal (108) and Areeba Khan (105) placed 40th and 49th respectively in a field of 59 shooters.

In men’s skeet, Olympian and world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 116 and placed 39th among 119 shooters. He had a series of 24, 22, 24, 25 and 21, as he also missed the semifinals by four points.

In fact, only two of the seven shooters who shot 120 could make the knock-out stage. Abhay Singh Sekhon (108) and Man Singh (105) finished 89th and 107th respectively.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had opted to give exposure for the top six shooters in different World Cups. Thus this was a different team to the one that competed in Doha, Qatar, earlier this month.

-Kamesh Srinivasan