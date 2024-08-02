Indian sports wrap, August 2: Ramesh Budihal, Kamali P defend titles in Mahabs Point Break Challenge

SURFING
National Surf Series 2024: Ramesh Budihal, Kamali P defend titles in Mahabs Point Break Challenge
Ramesh Budihal of Karnataka and Kamali P of Tamil Nadu defended their crown by winning the Open Men’s and Women’s categories in contrasting fashion as the 3 rd Mahabs Point Break Challenge National Surf Series concluded here at the pristine shores of the Bay of Bengal.
Kamali also completed her double by winning the Groms 16 and Under Women’s category with ease while Ramesh who had won both the previous editions, completed his hat-trick of titles at the Mahabs Point Break Challenge. A young prodigy, Kishore Kumar won the Groms 16 and Under Boys category rounding of two days of exciting surfing action.
In the Men’s Open final Ramesh Budihal was stretched, as he withstood a strong fight from Ajeesh Ali and Kishore Kumar both of Tamil Nadu but the experienced surfer eventually came out as the winner scoring 12.83 points to Ajeesh’s 10.30.
In the Women’s Open final Kamali P had an easy outing scoring a high score of 14.33 and she had a margin of 10.16 Shrishti Selvam of Tamil Nadu finished with a score of 4.17 while Sandhya Arun also of Tamil Nadu finished third with a score of 3.10.
Kamali completed an impressive double, winning the Groms 16 and Under Girls title with ease with a score of 15.57, higher than her score in the Women’s Open final.
TENNIS
ITF Taipei: Mukund beats Weber to reach semis
S Mukund beat Arthur Weber of France 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday.
Results
