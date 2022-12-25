More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, December 25

Here are all the major developments in Indian sport on December 25.

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 20:43 IST
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Valeria Savinykh won the ITF $25k title in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Valeria Savinykh won the ITF $25k title in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

TENNIS

ITF $25k Navi Mumbai: Savinykh lifts singles title

Valeria Savinykh defeated Priska Nugroho 6-2, 7-6(4) in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Valeria, a former top-100 player, converted two of three break points in the match to clinch her ninth singles title of her career. Priska who had won the doubles title earlier, and the singles title last week, did not convert any of the nine break points that she forced in the match.

The results:
 Final: Valeria Savinykh bt Priska Nugroho (Ina) 6-2, 7-6(4).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF $15k Gwalior qualifying round

Arthi Muniyan beat Anusha Kondaveeti 2-6, 6-3, [10-7] in the first qualifying round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Gwalior Chambal Association Complex on Sunday.

RESULTS
Qualifying singles (first round): Nidhitra Rajmohan bt Yashika Venu 4-6, 6-4, [10-6]; Yashaswini Panwar bt Divya Bhardwaj 7-5, 6-2; Mihika Yadav bt Prathiba Narayan 6-2, 6-2; Sachi Sharma bt Ayushi Singh 6-4, 6-3; Priyanshi Bhandari bt Radhika Yadav 6-3, 6-2; Sonal Patil bt Kavya Khirwar 6-0, 6-2; Vanshika Choudhary bt Hitakamya Singh Narwal 6-1, 6-7(5), [10-7]; Paavani Paathak bt Anjani Maheshkumar 6-0, 6-4; Arthi Muniyan bt Anusha Kondaveeti 2-6, 6-3, [10-7]; Apurva Vemuri bt Snehal Mane 5-2 (retired); Kundali Majgaine bt Shefali Arora 6-1, 6-2; Abhaya Vemuri bt Himaanshika Singh 6-1, 4-6, [10-5]; Laalitya Kalluri bt Chandana Potugari 6-2, 5-7, [10-4]; Riya Uboveja bt Srinidhi Sridhar 6-4, 6-1; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Eesha Koranne 6-0, 6-0; Pooja Ingale bt Adithi Are 6-3, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

BOXING

National Junior Boxing Championship: Services tops medals tally

Services claimed maximum top honours, altogether six, in the National junior boys boxing championships in Patna. Haryana boxers claimed five gold medals. 

Gold Medallists
46kg: Brijesh Tamta (Utk), 48kg: Athrva Bidkar (Mah), 50kg: Aryan (SSCB), 52kg: Abdul Qadir (Har), 54kg: Nikhil (Har), 57kg: Jatin (SSCB), 60kg: Rupesh (Har), 63kg: Yashwardhan Singh (Har), 66kg: Karan Bisht (SSCB), 70kg: Prince (SSCB), 75kg: Sahil (SSCB), 80kg: Aryan (SSCB), +80kg: Lakshay Rathi (Har).

- Y. B. Sarangi

