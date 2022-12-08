Indian Sports News Wrap, December 8

SHOOTING

Madhya Pradesh duo of Gautami Bhanot and Swapnil Kusale topped the women’s 10m air rifle and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) qualification rounds, respectively, at the 65th National Shooting Championship here on Thursday.

Bhanot and Kusale, both from Railways, lead the eight finalists who go into the ranking round on Friday where the two top finishers will fight it out for the gold subsequently.

Jabalpur’s Gautami shot a stunning 632.5 to top a quality 648-strong field in the women’s air rifle, falling just 0.5 short of the national mark in the event.

Bhakti Khamkar, Nancy, Shriyanka Sadangi, Elavenil Valarivan, R. Narmada, Aishwarya Murlidhar and Yukthi Rajendra, were the other seven to follow Gautami into the ranking round.

In the men’s 3P, Swapnil shot 590 to top the field over the Navy’s Niraj Kumar, who shot 588.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Ganga Singh, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput and Harshit Binjwa are the other finalists.

-PTI

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament

Riya Sachdeva overcame a hard start to beat top seed Kavya Khirwar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday.

In the other semifinal, second seed Riya Uboveja had an equally tough battle as she pipped seventh seed Radhika Yadav 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(4).

The results (semifinals): Riya Sachdeva bt Kavya Khirwar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Riya Uboveja bt Radhika Yadav 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(4).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF tennis tournament

Oscar Moraing of Germany beat top seed Sasikumar Mukund 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Thursday.

In the battle of wits that lasted three hours and 20 minutes, Mukund saved three match points, including two in the 12th game of the decider to force the tie-break. Both players broke serve four times in the match, and Mukund failed to capitalise on the early exchange of breaks in the third set.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Oscar Moraing (Ger) bt Sasikumar Mukund 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Women’s hockey tournament

Gagandeep Kaur scored twice to guide Railway Sports Promotion Board to a 3-1 victory over Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the league phase of the Nehru women’s hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.

Both the teams, however, made the semifinals.

The Railway team will take on Madhya Pradesh Academy, Gwalior in the semifinals at 12.30 p.m., and the CRPF will challenge Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonipat, at 2.30 p.m. on Friday.

The results:

SAI, Delhi (Mamta Bhatt 3, Arti Kashyap 2, Mudita) bt Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy, Amritsar (Jaspreet Kaur) 6-1.

Railway Sports Promotion Board (Gagandeep Kaur 2, Amrinder Kaur) bt CRPF (Supriya Mundu) 3-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan