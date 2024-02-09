Indian sports news wrap, February 9

TENNIS

Former World No 25 Vasek Pospisil enters Bengaluru Open as wild card

Bengaluru Open on Friday announced the wild card entry for former top-30 Canadian tennis star Vasek Pospisil in the singles main draw.

The 2014 Wimbledon Champion in doubles and 2015 Wimbledon quarterfinalist in singles, Pospisil was ranked as high as 25 in singles in 2014 and fourth in the ATP doubles chart the following year. He also has a victory over the then World number one, Andy Murray in 2017.

In 2020, the Canadian Davis Cupper was awarded Comeback player of the Year when he made the US Open fourth round and also reached the final of Sofia Open the same year.

The 33-year-old has competed on Indian soil three times when the country hosted an ATP 250 tournament.

“I’m really excited to be in India again, and I’m very grateful to the event organisers for giving me the opportunity. I love the energy of this country and the people here so I’m hoping to have a great week,” said Pospisil, who is making a comeback and is now ranked 816.

Pospisil has had to contend with a few injuries in his career that pegged him back. He had to battle a back injury in 2019 for which he had to undergo surgery, and then faced an elbow issue in 2022 but is determined to bounce back.

“I’m looking forward to stepping on court and competing in front of the fans here in Bangalore,” he further added.

Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director said, “Vasek Pospisil has always been one of the finest players on the tour. He is an inspiration and its nice he has chosen to be in Bengaluru, his life story and achievements speak for themselves. His presence adds strength to the field and makes the event more competitive. I am sure the Sporting fans of Bengaluru would enjoy watching Vasek and all the budding players of the city would look forward interacting with him and get motivated.”

Bengaluru Open is being organised by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). The ATP Challenger event will begin on February 12 and conclude on February 18.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Sneha holds off Hitaashee to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th Leg of Hero WPGT

Sneha Singh picked up her second win in three starts despite two bogeys in the last three holes at the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Golf Club.

Sneha, who held a five-shot lead, carded an even par 72 for a total of 5-under 211.

Hitaashee Bakshi did make a charge with a bogey-free 69 on the final day, but it was not enough to overturn the five-shot deficit she started with.

Hitaashee aggregated 3-under 213 for another second place and young amateur Zara Anand put together a fine 69 to grab the third place at 1-under 215.

Sneha bogeyed early but a birdie on the seventh meant she turned in even par. While she birdied the Par-5 14th, bogeys on the 16th and 18th indicated some nerves but she also had a comforting birdie on the 17th.

Hitaashee, who won the third leg, birdied three times without a bogey, but even that fell short of Sneha’s total of 5-under.

Sneha has won twice and was the joint runner-up with Hitaashee in the opening leg. She was the only player this week to have carded all three rounds at par or better. This is also the second year running she has won more than once and becomes the first multiple winner in 2024.

Hitaashee now has three runner-up finishes in the first, second and fourth legs and a win in the third.

Zara, who is seen as a very promising talent, shot a fine 69 after rounds of 74-72 on the first two days. She has been attracting a lot of attention with her silver medal at the National Games and the runner-up finish at the All-India amateurs run by the Indian Golf Union.

The round of the week came from Ridhima Dilawari, whose 6-under 66 included a superb run of five birdies from the 11th to 15th. It was also a course record for Ladies at the East Point Golf Club.

Overall, Ridhima had seven birdies against one bogey on the Par-5 10th. She finished the birdie-filled round with three pars and finished fourth at even par 216.

Khushi Khanijau (76) was fifth, while Jasmine Shekar (77), runner-up in the third leg at Kolkata, was sixth. Rhea Jha (76) was seventh and Shweta Mansingh (74) ended eighth.

Seher Atwal (78), Snigdha Goswami (76) and Disha Kavery (78) were tied for ninth place.

Sneha also sneaked ahead of Hitaashee to get to the top of the Hero Order of Merit. Sneha in four starts has won Rs. 4,59,500 while Hitaashee has earned Rs. 4,59,000.

Khushi is third with Jasmine and Ridhima occupying the next two places.

-PTI

Indian-American Theegala tops leaderboard on rain-hit day at WM Phoenix Open

Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala, who came close to winning the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, got off to a flying start with a sizzling six-under 65 at the TPC Scottsdale to take lead on a rain-hit opening day here.

Theegala, who since his 2022 runner-up finish won the Fortinet Championships, his only win on the PGA TOUR, is a big crowd favourite at this event.

Despite a delayed start due to weather, Theegala, who warmed up by sitting in his car, opened at the 10th hole and got going with a birdie. He had six more birdies and just one bogey.

He leads Andrew Novak by one, but Novak has played just nine holes.

Shane Lowry and SH Kim shot 67 each and Jordan Spieth had a 68, while Nick Taylor and Cameron Young were at 3-under, but they had played just six and five holes respectively.

Five days after weather shortened the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 54 holes, storms have arrived on the PGA TOUR as it moved to the desert.

Only about half the field was able to finish and the rest will return next morning to resume their first rounds.

SH Kim eagled the par-5 13th and got to 6-under with consecutive birdies starting on No. 5, but closed with two bogeys to shoot 67, matching Shane Lowry. Jordan Spieth shot 68.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler was 1-over through six holes in his bid to become the first PGA TOUR player to win the same tournament three straight times since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

Theegala broke through with his first PGA TOUR win last fall at the Fortinet Championship, earning a spot in The Sentry to open the 2024 season. Theegala finished second in Maui, a shot behind Chris Kirk, and tied for 20th at Pebble Beach last week. Theegala was third at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

-PTI