Indian sports news wrap, December 11

TABLE TENNIS

National Ranking Tournament: Arya, Syndrela claim under-15 titles

Country’s top-ranked under-15 lad Arya Sarthak overcame a blip in the second set against Rupam Sardar to justify his status in the National ranking table tennis tournament here on Monday.

Sarthak, winner at Hyderabad, added a second under-15 title of the season by forcing Sardar to finish runner-up for the third time this year.

In the girls’ under-15 final, second seed Syndrela Das upstaged top seed Riana Bhoota in four sets for her third title of the season.

Riana, too, was looking for her third crown of the year after winning at Vijayawada last week. Last month, Syndrela, 14, had set a unique record by winning the under-15, under-17 and under-19 titles at Vadodara.

The results Youth boys (u-15) (final): Arya Sarthak (PSPBA) bt Rupam Sardar (Ben) 11-2, 3-11, 11-7, 11-6; (semifinals): Sarthak bt Ritvik Gupta (J&K) 7-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6; Sardar bt Sahil Rawat (PSPBA) 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10; (quarterfinals): Sarthak bt Rajdip Sen (NCoE) 11-5, 11-5, 11-5; Ritvik bt Soham Mukherjee (Ben) 7-11, 14-12, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9; Sardar bt Arya Kataria (Guj) 11-7, 11-8, 11-5; Rawat bt Aditya Das (Ben) 11-6, 11-2, 11-6. Youth girls (u-15) (final): Syndrela Das (Ben) bt Riana Bhoota (Mah) 11-6, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5; (semifinals): Riana bt Kavya Bhatt (Mah) 9-11, 11-1, 13-11, 11-5; Syndrela bt Vani Sharma (Chd) 11-7, 11-6, 11-8; (quarterfinals): Riana bt Aarushi Nandi (Ben) 11-7, 11-2, 11-6; Kavya bt Avisha Karmakar (Del) 11-8, 3-11, 13-11, 11-8; Vani bt Prisha Goel (Del) 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 11-2; Syndrela bt Ahona Ray (Ben) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6.

-Rakesh Rao

TENNIS

AITA women’s tennis: Ishita Jadhav beats Ritu Rai

Qualifier Ishita Jadhav outplayed fourth seed Ritu Rai 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament on the clay courts of the Joygaon Academy on Monday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Ishita will face qualifier Rhea Arora who fought her way past lucky loser Ananya Chaudhary 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The results (first round): Riya Sachdeva bt Manshi Singh 6-4, 7-6(2); Jasmine Rawat bt Gamya Gupta 6-4, 6-1; Bhumika Dahiya bt Arsheen Sappal 6-0, 6-0; Snigdha Patibandla bt Kanika Rapria 6-0, 6-0; Ishita Jadhav bt Ritu Rai 6-0, 6-2; Rhea Arora bt Ananya Chaudhary 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Aditi Rawat bt Likhitha Landa 6-4, 6-1; Sanika Kambli bt Poorvi Bhatt 6-4, 6-2; Chandana Potugari bt Gurjot Bharaj 6-0, 2-0 (conceded); Aditi Singh bt Sylvie Pal 6-4, 6-2; Anjali Dalal bt Himadri Kashyap 6-3, 6-3; Tanushri Pandey bt Diya Tyagi 6-2, 6-3; Samaira Malik bt Tamanna Panwar 6-0, 6-3; Breshna Khan bt Priya 6-2, 6-1; Muskan Prajapat bt Aditi Tyagi 1-0 (conceded); Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda bt Kiran Rajput 7-5, 6-4.

- Team Sportstar

AITA National series: Yashasvi Balhara beats Hayagreve Athreya

Yashasvi Balhara fought his way past Hayagreve Athreya 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the boys first round of the AITA National series under-18 tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Monday.

The results (first round): Under-18 boys: Varun Singh bt Gaurish Madaan 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Hardit Singh bt Ayaan Mittal 6-3, 6-4; Dhruv Kumar bt Advit Tiwari 6-0, 6-1; Devanshu Raval bt Yash Rana 6-2, 7-6(6); Keshav Dangi bt Tanveer Singh 6-0, 6-2; Prakaash Sarran bt Ayush Singh 6-1, 6-0; Sachit Thakur bt Shorya Jishtu 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Ashish Kumar bt Aarav Bishnoi 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-0; Varchasva Tahpliyag bt Aryan Chauhan 6-3, 6-4; Abhimanyu Sagwal bt Nivedit Singh 6-2, 7-5; Yashasvi Balhara bt Hayagreve Athreya 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4); Vaibhav Singh bt Ronit Bhola 6-2, 6-2; Rishi Yadav bt Dhruv Ghandhas 6-4, 0-6, 6-3; Abhinav Chaudhari bt Prem Yadav 7-5, 6-2; Aadityaraj Iyengar bt Ayaan Chandel 7-6(3), 6-3; Prasannakumar Deorukhar bt Uddayinder Singh 6-1, 6-2. Under-18 girls: Vaishnavi Singh bt Jasmine Kaur 7-5, 6-1; Sara Kandwal bt Priyanshi Katial 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; KA Aadirai bt Mannat Awasthi 6-2, 6-0; Akshita Vashisht bt Grihitha Seepiri 6-2, 6-1; Nishi Gandha bt Florence Bhumbak 6-1, 6-1; Dakshnasree SR bt Shavinitha Chennuru 6-3, 6-1; Ekam Shergill bt Aanya Aggarwal 6-0, 6-1; Ananya Sharma bt Mokshika Yadav 6-3, 6-0; Shrawasti Kundilya bt Annaya Walia 6-2, 6-1.

- Team Sportstar

SNOOKER

Advani scores easy win over Peter Paul of RSPB in snooker nationals

Multiple-time world champion and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Pankaj Advani of PSPB recorded breaks of 103, 107 and 134 to register a comfortable 4-0 win over Peter Paul of RSPB in the round-robin league phase of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Monday.

His Petroleum Sports Promotion Board teammate Shrikrishna Suryanarayan, too began his campaign in men’s snooker in dominant fashion, recording breaks of 52 and 108 in his 4-0 win over Md Tausif of Chhattisgarh.

Suryanarayan beat Tausif 69-13 65-44 63-25 109-0 in a lop-sided contest.

Defending champion Kamal Chawla beat his RSPB colleague Nitesh Madan 4-1, with a break of 121 being the highlight.

Among other matches, Brijesh Damani (PSPB) beat Mayur Garg (Gujarat) 4-1, Laxman Rawat (PSPB) edged out Vijay Nichani (Tamil Nadu) 4-3, Anurag Giri (MP) defeated Tushar Sahay (Gujarat) 4-1 and Shahbaaz Khan (Maharashtra) eased past Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-0.

-PTI

BADMINTON

Inter-ministry badminton tournament: Delhi Audit wins both men’s and women’s team championships

Delhi Audit swept the men’s and women’s team championships in the Inter-ministry badminton tournament at the AIIMS Gymkhana.

Delhi Audit overcame Ministry of Finance 3-1 for the men’s crown. The team won the three singles matches through Vijay Sharma, Gaurav Deswal and Tushar Sharma, and lost the doubles match 20-22 in the third game.

It was relatively easier for Delhi Audit in the women’s final as it cruised to a 2-0 victory owing to the fine performance of Namita Pathania and Bhavya Rishi.

The results (finals) Men: Delhi Audit bt Ministry of Finance 3-1 (Vijay Sharma bt Ammarjeet 21-11, 21-14; Gaurav Deswal bt Shekar Chandra Tiwari 21-4, 21-10; Gaurav Deswal & Rajeev Sharma lost to Saurabh Sharma & Vikram Bhasin 15-21, 21-8, 20-22; Tushar Sharma bt Saurabh Sharma 22-20, 24-22). Women: Delhi Audit bt Ministry of Communication 2- (Namita Pathania bt Nisha 21-5, 21-8; Namita & Bhavya Rishi bt Rainoka Bhat & Akash Preet Kaur 21-5, 21-9).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CRICKET

Opener Vedant scores hundred in Harris Shield final

Riding on opener Vedant Nirmal’s (103, 182b, 14x4) century and Yash Jambhulkar’s fifty (65, 89b, 11x4), Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali scored 288 before being bowled out on the first day of the final of the 127th edition of the Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament against General Education Academy.

Despite the duo’s sterling effort, the General Education spin duo of left-arm orthodox Anuj Kore (3/75) and offspinner Rohan Patil (3/51) kept their team in the game on the first day of the three-day final at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.

At stumps on Day One, GEA was 12 for no loss. Earlier in the morning, former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni tossed the coin to mark the beginning of the final. Brief scores: Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali 288 in 75.2 overs (Vedant Nirmal, Yash Jambhulkar 65, Advait Kandalkar 33 n.o., Anuj Kore 4/75, Rohan Patil 3/51) vs General Education Academy 12 for no loss 3 overs.

(Sub-head) Sellebrity downs JMJ Sports Club Sellebrity FC overcame JMJ Sports Club 2-1 in the Premier Division of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground,Bandra.