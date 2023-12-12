Indian sports news wrap, December 12

BADMINTON
Inter-ministry badminton tournament at the AIIMS Gymkhana results
Vijay Sharma of Delhi Audit beat Amit Saroch of Ministry of Communication 21-16, 21-17 in the men’s quarterfinals of the Inter-ministry badminton tournament at the AIIMS Gymkhana here on Tuesday.
In the veteran women’s final, Sarita Kumari of Lok Sabha Secretariat beat Nimisha Punia of Delhi Audit 21-5, 21-15.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
AITA Women’s tennis: Fifth seed Samaira beats qualifier Breshna in pre-quarters
Fifth seed Samaira Malik was stretched to her wit’s end before she pulled through to a 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 victory over qualifier Breshna Khan in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament on the clay courts of the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.
In another match, Snigdha Patibandla overcame an indifferent start to beat Bhumika Dahiya 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.
The results (pre-quarterfinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Ananya Dhankhar beats Reet Arora in AITA National series junior tennis
Top seed Ananya Dhankhar beats Reet Arora 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the girls second round of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.
The results (second round):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
