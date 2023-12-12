MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 12

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Sunday, December 12. 

Published : Dec 12, 2023 17:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the veteran women's final, Sarita Kumari of Lok Sabha Secretariat beat Nimisha Punia of Delhi Audit 21-5, 21-15.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the veteran women’s final, Sarita Kumari of Lok Sabha Secretariat beat Nimisha Punia of Delhi Audit 21-5, 21-15.
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the veteran women’s final, Sarita Kumari of Lok Sabha Secretariat beat Nimisha Punia of Delhi Audit 21-5, 21-15.

BADMINTON

Inter-ministry badminton tournament at the AIIMS Gymkhana results

Vijay Sharma of Delhi Audit beat Amit Saroch of Ministry of Communication 21-16, 21-17 in the men’s quarterfinals of the Inter-ministry badminton tournament at the AIIMS Gymkhana here on Tuesday.

In the veteran women’s final, Sarita Kumari of Lok Sabha Secretariat beat Nimisha Punia of Delhi Audit 21-5, 21-15.

The results:
Men (quarterfinals): Vijay Sharma bt Amit Saroch 21-16, 21-17; Jagbeer bt Manjeet 21-14, 21-11; Himanshu Saroha bt Abhinav Prakash 21-11, 21-14; Saurabh Sharma bt Shuvam Adhikari 21-9, 21-12.
Women veterans (final): Sarita Kumari bt Nimisha Punia 21-5, 21-15; Third place: Rainoka Bhatt bt Saroj Yadav 21-5, 21-8.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

AITA Women’s tennis: Fifth seed Samaira beats qualifier Breshna in pre-quarters

Fifth seed Samaira Malik was stretched to her wit’s end before she pulled through to a 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 victory over qualifier Breshna Khan in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament on the clay courts of the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.

In another match, Snigdha Patibandla overcame an indifferent start to beat Bhumika Dahiya 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):
Riya Sachdeva bt Jasmine Rawat 6-4, 6-1; Snigdha Patibandla bt Bhumika Dahiya 1-6, 6-4, 6-0; Ishita Jadhav bt Rhea Arora 6-0, 7-6(2); Aditi Rawat bt Sanika Kambli 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Chandana Potugari bt Aditi Singh 6-3, 6-2; Tanushri Pandey bt Anjali Dalal 6-3, 6-0; Samaira Malik bt Breshna Khan 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4; Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda bt Muskan Prajapat 6-2, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Ananya Dhankhar beats Reet Arora in AITA National series junior tennis

Top seed Ananya Dhankhar beats Reet Arora 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the girls second round of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.

The results (second round):
Under-18 boys: Chandan Shivaraj bt Japnam Singh 6-0, 6-1; Varun Singh bt Tanmay Tomar 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; Arnav Bishnoi bt Aadith KA 6-4, 6-1; Dhruv Kumar bt Hardit Singh 6-0, 6-1; Shanker Heisnam bt Devanshu Raval 6-0, 6-0; Keshav Dangi bt Prakaash Sarran 63, 6-4; Jayaprakash Pawar bt Sachit Thakur 6-3, 6-2; Ashwajit Senjam bt Ashish Kumar 6-0, 6-0; Varchasva Thapliyag bt Love Pahal 6-1, 6-2; Yashasvi Balhara bt Abhimanyu Sagwal 6-3, 6-1; Vaibhav Singh bt Rishi Yadav 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3; Mayank Sharma bt Daksh Khokhar 6-1, 6-1; Jatin Nain bt Abhinav Chaudhari 6-2, 7-5; Aadityaraj Iyengar bt Vrishin Awasthi 6-3, 6-2; Sumukh Marya bt Aryan Jolly 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Prasannakumar Deorukhar bt Vishvajeet Sanas 6-2, 7-6(4).
Under-18 girls: Ananya Dhankhar bt Reet Arora 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Vaishnavi Singh bt Avni Sahraya 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Radha Sadhra bt Sara Kandwal 6-2, 6-4; Tamanna Walia bt Paayal Khangwal 6-0, 6-3; Rubani Kaur Sidhu bt Anandita Sharma 6-3, 6-2; Aadirai KA bt Keewah Husain 6-2, 2-1 (retired); Sidak Kaur bt Akshita Vashisht 6-1, 6-1; Dhatri Dave bt Nishi Gandha 6-0, 6-1; Dakshanashree SR bt Dhanvi Kale 6-3, 6-4; Shatakshika Sahayak bt Ekam Shergill 6-1, 6-0; Devashree Shailesh bt Ananya Sharma 6-4, 6-0; Shrawasti Kundilya bt Krittika Katoch 6-2, 6-3; Hirva Rangani bt Kritika Sharma 6-2, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

