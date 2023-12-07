Indian sports news wrap, December 7

BILLIARDS

National Billiards & Snooker: Advani, Chawla, Mehta enter 6-Red snooker Round of 32

World champion Pankaj Advani crushed the challenge of Delhi’s Avinash Kumar to move into the men’s 6-Red snooker knockouts in the National Billiards & Snooker Championships here Thursday.

PSPB’s Advani, who clinched a record 26th ISBF world title in Doha last month, produced a stellar show to win 4-2, including a break of 47 in the third frame to enter the round of 32 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Advani had begun his campaign in style on Wednesday, trumping Sufyan Ahmed of Karnataka 4-0 in a Group A encounter, earning breaks of 41, 44 and 34.

Along with Advani, other favourites such as Kamal Chawla (RSPB), Aditya Mehta (PSPB) and S Shrikrishna (PSPB) also reached the round of 32.

Dhvaj Haria of PSPB recorded a maximum break of 75 in the final frame of his 4-2 triumph over Abhijit Ranade of Maharashtra as he too entered the last-32 stage.

Rakesh Kamaraj is the lone player remaining from Tamil Nadu, and he will take on UP’s Paras Gupta in the round of 32.

In women’s 6-Red snooker, in-form Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu overpowered Renu Bharkatiya of Madhya Pradesh 3-0.

TN’s Neena Praveen sailed past Sumitra Raj 3-1 in her final group match.

- PTI

GOLF

Divyanshu Bajaj and Abhinav Lohan joint clubhouse leaders at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club

Home golfer Divyanshu Bajaj and Gurugram’s Abhinav Lohan were the joint clubhouse leaders with eve-par 72 on the rain-hit opening day of the S.S.P. Chawrasia Invitational event at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) here on Thursday.

As it rained for most part of the day forcing two stoppages that consumed 90 minutes, only 66 players out of 126 could complete the first round before play was suspended due to bad light.

The remaining 60 golfers will resume round one at 6:30 am on Friday. Round two will commence after the completion of the opening round.

Bajaj collected three birdies and an equal number of bogeys, while Lohan made three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey.

Defending champion Manu Gandas carded a 75 and tournament host Chawrasia scored 78.

- Team Sportstar