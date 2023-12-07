MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, December 7

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Wednesday, December 7.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 19:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Billiards world champion Pankaj Advani in action
Billiards world champion Pankaj Advani in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Billiards world champion Pankaj Advani in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BILLIARDS

National Billiards & Snooker: Advani, Chawla, Mehta enter 6-Red snooker Round of 32

World champion Pankaj Advani crushed the challenge of Delhi’s Avinash Kumar to move into the men’s 6-Red snooker knockouts in the National Billiards & Snooker Championships here Thursday.

PSPB’s Advani, who clinched a record 26th ISBF world title in Doha last month, produced a stellar show to win 4-2, including a break of 47 in the third frame to enter the round of 32 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Advani had begun his campaign in style on Wednesday, trumping Sufyan Ahmed of Karnataka 4-0 in a Group A encounter, earning breaks of 41, 44 and 34.

Along with Advani, other favourites such as Kamal Chawla (RSPB), Aditya Mehta (PSPB) and S Shrikrishna (PSPB) also reached the round of 32.

Dhvaj Haria of PSPB recorded a maximum break of 75 in the final frame of his 4-2 triumph over Abhijit Ranade of Maharashtra as he too entered the last-32 stage.

Rakesh Kamaraj is the lone player remaining from Tamil Nadu, and he will take on UP’s Paras Gupta in the round of 32.

In women’s 6-Red snooker, in-form Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu overpowered Renu Bharkatiya of Madhya Pradesh 3-0.

TN’s Neena Praveen sailed past Sumitra Raj 3-1 in her final group match.

- PTI

GOLF

Divyanshu Bajaj and Abhinav Lohan joint clubhouse leaders at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club

Home golfer Divyanshu Bajaj and Gurugram’s Abhinav Lohan were the joint clubhouse leaders with eve-par 72 on the rain-hit opening day of the S.S.P. Chawrasia Invitational event at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) here on Thursday.

As it rained for most part of the day forcing two stoppages that consumed 90 minutes, only 66 players out of 126 could complete the first round before play was suspended due to bad light.

The remaining 60 golfers will resume round one at 6:30 am on Friday. Round two will commence after the completion of the opening round.

Bajaj collected three birdies and an equal number of bogeys, while Lohan made three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey.

Defending champion Manu Gandas carded a 75 and tournament host Chawrasia scored 78.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Senior National men’s billiards championship /

Pankaj Advani

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal captain Harmanjot Khabra suffers injury during NorthEast United clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Salah aims for hat trick of African best player awards on shortlist with Hakimi and Osimhen
    AP
  4. Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
  2. IWF Grand Prix II: Lifter Bindyarani fails to complete event, Ajith finishes second in 73kg Group C
    PTI
  3. Guwahati Masters: Sameer Verma upsets Kiran George; Aakarshi overcomes Schulz challenge to enter pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brahmaputra Volleyball League: Lighting corporation, Signify, set to light 10 more volleyball courts in Assam
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal captain Harmanjot Khabra suffers injury during NorthEast United clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Salah aims for hat trick of African best player awards on shortlist with Hakimi and Osimhen
    AP
  4. Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment