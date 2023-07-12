MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, July 12

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 12.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 17:28 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Seher Atwal.
File image of Seher Atwal.

GOLF

Meher, Sneha share lead with amateur Mannat in 11th leg of WPGT

Seher Atwal produced two late birdies to card two-over 69 and get into a share of the first-round lead with Sneha Singh and amateur Mannat Brar in the 11th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Flying in straight from Singapore where she played in Singapore Ladies Masters, Seher seemed to struggle with a string of six pars and a double bogey on the Par-4 seventh. She then dropped shots on the 10th and 11th and was four-over through 11 holes. Three more pars followed before she birdied 15tth and the 18th.

Sneha also had a tough start with bogeys on second and third. She had two more bogeys, but also birdied sixth and ninth at the Par-67 Bangalore Golf Club.

With amateurs doing extremely well in recent weeks on the Hero WPG Tour, Mannat ensured the trend continued. She began bogey-birdie-bogey and added a bogey on seventh to turn in two-over. A bogey on 11th and a birdie on 18th meant she shot 69 at the Par-67 course.

Tvesa Malik dropped three birdies in a row in the middle of the round between the 10th and 12th, but managed to hang in with three-over 70 and a share of the fourth place alongside Durga Nittur and Ananya Datar.

Gaurika Bishnoi, making a return after missing the last two legs, had just one birdie in her round of four-over 71 to lie tied seventh with Gauri Karhade.

Six players -- Oviya Reddi, Jasmine Shekar, Hitaashee Bakshi, Saaniya Sharma, Shweta Mansingh and amateur Prakruthi Sastry -- shot five-over 72 and were tied ninth.

Last week’s winner, Neha Tripathi had a rough start with six-over 73, which included double bogeys and two other bogeys. She was tied 15th.

- PTI

