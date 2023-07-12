MagazineBuy Print

British Open raises purse to USD 16.5 million with the winner to get USD 3 million

Prize money increased this year at all the majors, with the US Open going up to USD 20 million, most among the four Grand Slam events. Wyndham Clark received USD 3.6 million.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 16:43 IST , Hoylake

AP
Cameron Smith, who won at St. Andrews in 2022, earned USD 2.5 million.
Cameron Smith, who won at St. Andrews in 2022, earned USD 2.5 million. | Photo Credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP
infoIcon

Cameron Smith, who won at St. Andrews in 2022, earned USD 2.5 million. | Photo Credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP

The British Open is raising its purse to USD 16.5 million, with the winner at Royal Liverpool next week getting USD 3 million.

The total prize fund was USD 14 million a year ago. Cameron Smith, who won at St. Andrews, earned USD 2.5 million.

Prize money increased this year at all the majors, with the US Open going up to USD 20 million, most among the four Grand Slam events. Wyndham Clark received USD 3.6 million.

RELATED - PGA Tour officials: No choice but to join LIV

The Masters increased its purse to USD 18 million (USD 3.24 million to Jon Rahm) while the PGA Championship went up to USD 17.5 million (Brooks Koepka received USD 3.15 million).

“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A.

Slumbers noted the “substantial increases” in prize funds across golf, with the PGA Tour establishing USD 20 million purses for its elevated events and USD 25 million for The Players Championship. Saudi-funded LIV Golf offered USD 25 million purses — USD 20 million for individual competition — last year.

Slumbers said the R&A also has raised the prize money for the Women’s British Open, along with putting more resources into elite amateur competition and programs to increase participation in golf.

“We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport,” he said.

