Indian sports news wrap, July 9

TENNIS

ITF women’s tournament: Sahaja loses final

The brave run of seventh seed Sahaja Yamalapalli came to an end as she was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by sixth seed Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Sahaja was looking for her third title, following the ones in Nagpur and Gurugram last year. It was the second title for the 20-year-old Mananchaya, who had won her maiden title in 2018 in Hua Hin.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Singles (final): Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Manas Dhamne moves into second round of boys’ singles at Wimbledon

Young Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne moved into the second round of the boys singles at Wimbledon with an easy straight-set victory over 47th ranked 16-year-old from Australia Hayden Jones on Sunday.

Dhamne, 15, defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes and may run into top seed and world number two Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia.

Dhamne, who trains at Piatti Tennis Centre in Italy, had earlier beaten Vuk Radjenovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying before overcoming a tough three-setter against Atakan Karahan of Turkey, the 10th seed.

This is the second junior Grand Slam appearance of the season for Dhamne, who had competed at the Australian Open where he had retired in the second round.

Dhamne committed fewer unforced errors -- 17 to his opponent’s 34 -- and won 88 per cent of his points on first serve to defeat his higher-ranked Australian opponent with ease.

- PTI