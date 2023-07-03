SHOOTING
NRAI approves participation of Indian shooters for non-Olympic events
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has approved the following shooters for participation in non-Olympic events in the World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, at their own cost.
The selection was made on the willingness of the shooters and the basis of their rank.
The government takes care of the entire expenses of all the shooters competing in the main team in Olympic events in the World Championship.
The team for non-Olympic events:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
TEENIS
AITA women’s tournament: Mrinalini Sharma through to second round
Qualifier Mrinalini Sharma overcame a tough start to edge out Tamanna Panwar 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in the first round of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Monday.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Mrinnalini will challenge the second seed, Kashish Bhatia.
The results (first round):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, July 3
- Indian Football: Karnatala Football’s Satyanarayan M appointed Deputy Secretary General of AIFF
- Horst-Dieter Höttges, who won 1974 World Cup with West Germany, dies at 79
- Wimbledon 2023: Pegula wins battle of the Americans to advance
- Meet Minnu Mani, Kerala’s first-ever entrant in Indian women’s team
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE