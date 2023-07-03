Indian sports news wrap, July 3

SHOOTING

NRAI approves participation of Indian shooters for non-Olympic events

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has approved the following shooters for participation in non-Olympic events in the World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, at their own cost.

The selection was made on the willingness of the shooters and the basis of their rank.

The government takes care of the entire expenses of all the shooters competing in the main team in Olympic events in the World Championship.

The team for non-Olympic events: 50m prone: Raman Shekhar Dubey, Tarun Yadav, Ajay Thakur; Ruchira Lawand, Soma Hazra, Swati Kadyan. 25m standard pistol: Harsh Gupta, Amanpreet Singh, Akshay Jain; Tiyana Phogat, Yashita Shokeen, Kritika Sharma. 50m free pistol: Kamaljeet, Ravinder Singh, Vikram Shinde; Sakshi Suryavanshi, Tiyana Phogat, Kirandeep Kaur. 25m centre fire pistol: Bagul Rajjendra, Ankait Tomar, Akshay Jain.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TEENIS

AITA women’s tournament: Mrinalini Sharma through to second round

Qualifier Mrinalini Sharma overcame a tough start to edge out Tamanna Panwar 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in the first round of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Monday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Mrinnalini will challenge the second seed, Kashish Bhatia.

The results (first round): Sahira Singh bt Tanushri Pandey 6-4, 6-0; Ananya Dhankhar bt Anjali Dalal 7-6(5), 6-2; Jasmine Rawat bt Medhavi Singh 7-6(4), 7-5; Riya Ubovejja bt Ritu Rai 6-2, 6-1; Samaira Malik bt Saily Thakkar 6-2, 6-4; Ayushi Singh bt Muskan Prajapat 6-0, 6-0; Himaanshika Singh bt Sameeksha Shroff 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Shefali Arora bt Aareyalee Chavan 6-4, 6-0; Anahat Pannu bt Kanupriya Rajawat 7-6(6), 6-1; Gauri Mangaonkar bt Gurleen Singh 6-0, 6-0; Divya Bhardwaj bt Kanika Rapria 6-1, 6-0; Vanshika Choudhary bt Rithika Rajasekar 6-1, 6-2; Vidhi Jani bt Dhanashree Patil 6-3, 6-1; Mrinalini Sharma bt Tamanna Panwar 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(6); Kashish Bhatia bt Shambhavi Rawat 6-1, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan