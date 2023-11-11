MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, November 11

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 11.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 17:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: India thump South Africa 5-1 at IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge for 4th win in a row
Representative Photo: India thump South Africa 5-1 at IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge for 4th win in a row | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Photo: India thump South Africa 5-1 at IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge for 4th win in a row | Photo Credit: Getty Images

TENNIS

India thump South Africa 5-1 at IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge for 4th win in a row

Rushil Khosla, Manas Dhamne and Sohini Mohanty won their singles and doubles matches to guide India to a 5-1 victory over South Africa in the fourth league match of the IC Rod Laver World junior challenge at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, California.

Asmi Adkar was the only one to lose her singles match, while Sohini alone was stretched in the singles rubber.

“Asmi lost to a solid player. Sohini fought off in a gritty battle 6-4, 7-6. The boys cranked up the heat on the South Africans with solid straight set wins. The doubles matches were one sided. The girls found supreme form and trounced the opponents who had troubled them in their respective singles matches”, summed up captain Vikram Anand.

India had earlier beaten Britain, USA and Italy. It was scheduled to play Argentina in the last league match.

The results (league):
India bt South Africa 5-1 (Manas Dhamne bt Guy Vorwerk 6-3, 6-1; Rushil Khosla bt Simphiewe Ngwenya 6-0, 6-2; Asmi Adkar lost to Mari-Llouise Van Zyl 3-6, 1-6; Sohini Mohanty bt Kaitlyn Ramduth 6-4, 7-6(7); Rushil & Manas bt Simphiwe & Guy 6-0, 6-3; Asmi & Sohini bt Kaitlyn & Mari-Louise 6-3, 6-1).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA National series junior tennis tournament results

Norah Chaudhary beat second seed Sarena Gahlot 6-2, 6-3 in the under-12 girls final of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Mavi Academy on Saturday.

Norah won the doubles title as well in partnership with Khushi Khadian, beating the top seeds Sarena Gahlot and Aaradhana Tehlan in straight sets.

Ronnie Vijay Kumar also won the boys singles title and the doubles title in partnership with Yuvaan Garg.

The results:
Under-12 boys (final): Ronnie Vijay Kumar bt Yuvaan Garg 6-2, 6-1; Semifinals: Yuvaa bt Prabhnoor Singh 6-0, 6-1; Vijay Kumar bt Nihall Reddy 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles (final): Yuvaan Garg & Ronnie Vijay Kumar bt Arjun Dua & Anay Pandey 6-2, 6-3.
Under-12 girls (final): Norah Chaudhary bt Sarena Gahlot 6-2, 6-3; Semifinals: Norah bt Parinitha Vattaprambil 6-2, 6-2; Sarena bt Maahira Bhatia 6-3, 6-3. Doubles (final): Khushi Khadian & Norah Chaudhary bt Sarena Gahlot & Aaradhana Tehlan 6-2, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 semifinalists confirmed - Pakistan knocked out; India takes on New Zealand, South Africa faces Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 50/2 (11); Babar, Rizwan at crease in 338-run chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Australian wonderkid Nestory Irankunda, linked with Bayern Munich?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India’s Davis Cup captain until December 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 295 LIVE streaming info: All you need to know about Prochazka vs Pereira light heavyweight title fight
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mexican fans dream of NBA franchise as league promises expansion
    Reuters
  4. Kamila Valieva doping case: Verdict to be given by January 2024
    AP
  5. 2024 Paralympic Games torch to be ignited in England
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 semifinalists confirmed - Pakistan knocked out; India takes on New Zealand, South Africa faces Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 50/2 (11); Babar, Rizwan at crease in 338-run chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Australian wonderkid Nestory Irankunda, linked with Bayern Munich?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India’s Davis Cup captain until December 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment