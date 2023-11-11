Indian sports news wrap, November 11

TENNIS

India thump South Africa 5-1 at IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge for 4th win in a row

Rushil Khosla, Manas Dhamne and Sohini Mohanty won their singles and doubles matches to guide India to a 5-1 victory over South Africa in the fourth league match of the IC Rod Laver World junior challenge at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, California.

Asmi Adkar was the only one to lose her singles match, while Sohini alone was stretched in the singles rubber.

“Asmi lost to a solid player. Sohini fought off in a gritty battle 6-4, 7-6. The boys cranked up the heat on the South Africans with solid straight set wins. The doubles matches were one sided. The girls found supreme form and trounced the opponents who had troubled them in their respective singles matches”, summed up captain Vikram Anand.

India had earlier beaten Britain, USA and Italy. It was scheduled to play Argentina in the last league match.

The results (league): India bt South Africa 5-1 (Manas Dhamne bt Guy Vorwerk 6-3, 6-1; Rushil Khosla bt Simphiewe Ngwenya 6-0, 6-2; Asmi Adkar lost to Mari-Llouise Van Zyl 3-6, 1-6; Sohini Mohanty bt Kaitlyn Ramduth 6-4, 7-6(7); Rushil & Manas bt Simphiwe & Guy 6-0, 6-3; Asmi & Sohini bt Kaitlyn & Mari-Louise 6-3, 6-1).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA National series junior tennis tournament results

Norah Chaudhary beat second seed Sarena Gahlot 6-2, 6-3 in the under-12 girls final of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Mavi Academy on Saturday.

Norah won the doubles title as well in partnership with Khushi Khadian, beating the top seeds Sarena Gahlot and Aaradhana Tehlan in straight sets.

Ronnie Vijay Kumar also won the boys singles title and the doubles title in partnership with Yuvaan Garg.

The results: Under-12 boys (final): Ronnie Vijay Kumar bt Yuvaan Garg 6-2, 6-1; Semifinals: Yuvaa bt Prabhnoor Singh 6-0, 6-1; Vijay Kumar bt Nihall Reddy 6-3, 6-2. Doubles (final): Yuvaan Garg & Ronnie Vijay Kumar bt Arjun Dua & Anay Pandey 6-2, 6-3. Under-12 girls (final): Norah Chaudhary bt Sarena Gahlot 6-2, 6-3; Semifinals: Norah bt Parinitha Vattaprambil 6-2, 6-2; Sarena bt Maahira Bhatia 6-3, 6-3. Doubles (final): Khushi Khadian & Norah Chaudhary bt Sarena Gahlot & Aaradhana Tehlan 6-2, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan