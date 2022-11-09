Indian sports wrap, November 9: Saurav Ghosal exits New Zealand Open in second round

SQUASH

Saurav Ghosal exits New Zealand Open in second round

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Saurav Ghosal was knocked out of the New Zealand Open, a PSA silver level world tour event, in Tauranga on Wednesday.

Fifth-seeded Ghosal, who received a bye in the opening round, lost 2-3 (7-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 7-11) to Argentina’s Leandro Romiglio in 67 minutes in the second round.

READ: Saurav Ghosal continues to live the dream in a season like no other

World No. 15 Ghosal, who recently led the country to its first-ever gold medal at the Asian Team Championships in Kuwait, was 3-8 down in the third game after losing the first two against World No. 68 Romiglio before making an incredible comeback to level the score at two-games-all.

However, the Argentine got his concentration back just in time to edge Ghosal in the final game and clinched the biggest win of his career.

“I started really solid in the first two games and then he started to play in the third and fourth. He found his way back into the game, and so I am really happy to finish it off in the fifth, really,” Romiglio told psaworldtour.com after the win.

- Team Sportstar