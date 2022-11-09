More Sports

Indian sports wrap, November 9: Saurav Ghosal exits New Zealand Open in second round

Here are all the major developments from Indian sports on November 9, 2022.

Team Sportstar
09 November, 2022 12:43 IST
09 November, 2022 12:43 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Saurav Ghosal lost in the second round of the New Zealand Open on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Saurav Ghosal lost in the second round of the New Zealand Open on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here are all the major developments from Indian sports on November 9, 2022.

SQUASH

Saurav Ghosal exits New Zealand Open in second round

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Saurav Ghosal was knocked out of the New Zealand Open, a PSA silver level world tour event, in Tauranga on Wednesday.

Fifth-seeded Ghosal, who received a bye in the opening round, lost 2-3 (7-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 7-11) to Argentina’s Leandro Romiglio in 67 minutes in the second round.

READ: Saurav Ghosal continues to live the dream in a season like no other

World No. 15 Ghosal, who recently led the country to its first-ever gold medal at the Asian Team Championships in Kuwait, was 3-8 down in the third game after losing the first two against World No. 68 Romiglio before making an incredible comeback to level the score at two-games-all.

However, the Argentine got his concentration back just in time to edge Ghosal in the final game and clinched the biggest win of his career.

“I started really solid in the first two games and then he started to play in the third and fourth. He found his way back into the game, and so I am really happy to finish it off in the fifth, really,” Romiglio told psaworldtour.com after the win.

- Team Sportstar

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us