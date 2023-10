Indian sports news wrap, October 11

TENNIS

ITF men’s tournament results

Davis Cupper and top seed Digvijay Pratap Singh had to fight his way past qualifier Shivank Bhatnagar 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Tennis Foundation courts on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Digvijay will be up against the national championship finalist Karan Singh.

Qualifier Raghav Jaisinghani beat fifth seed Rishab Agarwal 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(2). He will challenge Sidharth Rawat in the quarterfinals.

The results: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Shivank Bhatnagar 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3; Karan Singh bt Luke Sorensen (Aus) 6-0, 6-1; SD Prajwal Dev bt Siddhant Banthia 6-3, 6-1; Ishaque Eqbal bt Mattias Southcombe (GBR) 6-0, 6-2; Raghav Jaisinghani bt Rishab Agarwal 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(2); Sidharth Rawat bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 6-4; Stijn Pel (Ned) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-3, 3-1 (retired); Florent Bax (Fra) bt Rohan Mehra 6-3, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Adil Kalyanpur & Wooobin Shin (Kor) 6-4, 6-4; Sai Karteek Reddy & Manish Sureshkumar bt Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qamar 7-6(6), 6-4; Thijmen Loof & Stijn Pel (Ned) bt Oges Theyjo & Suraj Prabodh 6-2, 7-6(5); Siddhant Banthia & Vishnu Vardhan bt Digvijay Pratap Singh & Karan Singh 6-3, 1-0 (retired).

- Kamesh Srinivasan