MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, October 3

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 3.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 12:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

TENNIS

Sumit Nagal becomes most expensive player at Tennis Premier League season five auction

In preparation for the fifth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), the eight franchises came out of the auction after assembling competitive rosters with a mix of from across the globe during the event conducted at the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai.

Sumit Nagal, who is the current All-India Tennis Association (AITA) No. 1 men’s singles player was brought into the league ahead of Season 5 of the TPL as the marquee player and was the most expensive pick at the auction. Despite stiff competition from other franchises for the signature of India’s star tennis player, he was picked up by Gujarat Panthers for Rs 18.5 lakhs.

Additionally, Gujarat picked up Karman Kaur Thandi for Rs 8.5 lakhs. The Panthers also added Mukund Sasikumar to their roster.

Defending champions Hyderabad Strikers, looking for its third consecutive title, picked Ellen Perez at Rs 14 lakhs as its most expensive pick. It successfully retained the services of Nikki Poonacha. The Strikers’ roster was complete when it brought Saketh Myneni, who was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2017 and represents India in the Davis Cup. 

The Bengaluru SG Mavericks secured the services of Arina Rodionova for Rs 17.1 lakhs as the Russian-Australian became the most expensive female player at the auction. Along with Rodionova, the Mavericks picked up Ramkumar Ramanathan for Rs 8.6 lakhs. Ramanathan secured the Silver Medal for India at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou in the Men’s Doubles Category.

The Pune Jaguars picked up Lukas Rosol and Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale. Manish Sureshkumar was the last player brought by the Jaguars at the auction.

Delhi Binny’s Brigade bought Dennis Novak for Rs 15.2 lakhs. Delhi also picked up Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vaidehi Chaudhari.

Punjab Tigers’ most expensive pick was Conny Perrin who was brought alongside in two extremely sought-after Indian tennis talents - Arjun Khade and Digvijay Pratap Singh.

Last season’s finalists, the Mumbai Leon Army’s most expensive pick-up was the Latvian professional tennis player Ernest Gulbis for Rs 14 lakhs. The Mumbai Army also secured the services of Sowjanya Bavisetti. Its last pickup at the auctions was Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

The newest team to become part of the TPL, the Bengal Wizards was able to secure the services of Maria Timofeeva for Rs 15.5 lakhs. It also picked up Sriram Balaji and Anirudh Chandrasekar.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: India wins bronze in canoe sprint, boxing; Lovlina enters gold medal match, wins Paris Olympics quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games: Lovlina advances into women’s boxing 75kg final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India wins bronze in men’s canoe double 1000m, sits 4th with 62 medals, 13 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lampard ‘not completely surprised’ by Chelsea’s struggles
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, October 3
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durant among NBA stars ready to play for USA at Paris Olympics
    AFP
  3. Biles in complete control at gymnastic world championships
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. France hijab ban ‘against Olympic spirit’ says Islamic Body in Riyadh
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: India wins bronze in canoe sprint, boxing; Lovlina enters gold medal match, wins Paris Olympics quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games: Lovlina advances into women’s boxing 75kg final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India wins bronze in men’s canoe double 1000m, sits 4th with 62 medals, 13 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lampard ‘not completely surprised’ by Chelsea’s struggles
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment