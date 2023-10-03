Indian sports news wrap, October 3

TENNIS

Sumit Nagal becomes most expensive player at Tennis Premier League season five auction

In preparation for the fifth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), the eight franchises came out of the auction after assembling competitive rosters with a mix of from across the globe during the event conducted at the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai.

Sumit Nagal, who is the current All-India Tennis Association (AITA) No. 1 men’s singles player was brought into the league ahead of Season 5 of the TPL as the marquee player and was the most expensive pick at the auction. Despite stiff competition from other franchises for the signature of India’s star tennis player, he was picked up by Gujarat Panthers for Rs 18.5 lakhs.

Additionally, Gujarat picked up Karman Kaur Thandi for Rs 8.5 lakhs. The Panthers also added Mukund Sasikumar to their roster.

Defending champions Hyderabad Strikers, looking for its third consecutive title, picked Ellen Perez at Rs 14 lakhs as its most expensive pick. It successfully retained the services of Nikki Poonacha. The Strikers’ roster was complete when it brought Saketh Myneni, who was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2017 and represents India in the Davis Cup.

The Bengaluru SG Mavericks secured the services of Arina Rodionova for Rs 17.1 lakhs as the Russian-Australian became the most expensive female player at the auction. Along with Rodionova, the Mavericks picked up Ramkumar Ramanathan for Rs 8.6 lakhs. Ramanathan secured the Silver Medal for India at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou in the Men’s Doubles Category.

The Pune Jaguars picked up Lukas Rosol and Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale. Manish Sureshkumar was the last player brought by the Jaguars at the auction.

Delhi Binny’s Brigade bought Dennis Novak for Rs 15.2 lakhs. Delhi also picked up Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vaidehi Chaudhari.

Punjab Tigers’ most expensive pick was Conny Perrin who was brought alongside in two extremely sought-after Indian tennis talents - Arjun Khade and Digvijay Pratap Singh.

Last season’s finalists, the Mumbai Leon Army’s most expensive pick-up was the Latvian professional tennis player Ernest Gulbis for Rs 14 lakhs. The Mumbai Army also secured the services of Sowjanya Bavisetti. Its last pickup at the auctions was Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

The newest team to become part of the TPL, the Bengal Wizards was able to secure the services of Maria Timofeeva for Rs 15.5 lakhs. It also picked up Sriram Balaji and Anirudh Chandrasekar.

- Team Sportstar