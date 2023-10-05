MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, October 5

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 5.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 11:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Wheelchair cricket teams posing ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 being hosted in Nepal
The Wheelchair cricket teams posing ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 being hosted in Nepal | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The Wheelchair cricket teams posing ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 being hosted in Nepal | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2023: Match 1 Between Nepal and Sri Lanka Abandoned Due to Rain, Teams Share Points

Match 1 of the ICWC Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket 2023 between Nepal and Sri Lanka unfortunately had to be abandoned due to inclement weather. The teams had to settle for 1-1 points each in this rain-affected encounter.

The Asia Cup 2023 is being played in a wheelchair cricket format, organized by the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Association and co-organized by the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of Nepal.

This year’s edition is hosted by Nepal at the TU International Cricket Ground.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, October 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: Squash mixed doubles final underway; India wins GOLD in compound women’s team event; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder in mixed doubles gold medal match now - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy reaches men’s singles semifinal, assures medal for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Newcastle’s Burn in dreamland after win over PSG
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, October 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2022 Ju-Jitsu schedule: Dates, timings; men’s, women’s weight categories
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mark Cavendish delays retirement to chase outright record for Tour de France stage wins
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, October 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: Squash mixed doubles final underway; India wins GOLD in compound women’s team event; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder in mixed doubles gold medal match now - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy reaches men’s singles semifinal, assures medal for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Newcastle’s Burn in dreamland after win over PSG
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment