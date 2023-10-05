Indian sports news wrap, October 5

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2023: Match 1 Between Nepal and Sri Lanka Abandoned Due to Rain, Teams Share Points

Match 1 of the ICWC Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket 2023 between Nepal and Sri Lanka unfortunately had to be abandoned due to inclement weather. The teams had to settle for 1-1 points each in this rain-affected encounter.

The Asia Cup 2023 is being played in a wheelchair cricket format, organized by the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Association and co-organized by the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of Nepal.

This year’s edition is hosted by Nepal at the TU International Cricket Ground.

- Team Sportstar