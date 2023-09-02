Indian sports news wrap, September 2

TENNIS
US Open: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches third round
India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men’s doubles third round at the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Russian Roman Safiullin.
The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair won 6-3, 6-3 on Friday and would meet the unseeded British team of Henry Patten and Julian Cash in the pre quarterfinal.
By entering the last 16 stage, the duo also ensured at least USD 58,000 prize money for themselves.
The experienced Bopanna-Ebden pairing raised its game when it got break points, converting three out of seven.
Eqbal-Qamar pair wins ITF title in Thailand
Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar emerged victorious over Taisei Ichikawa and Yuta Kawahashi of Japan, defeating them 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles final of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament held in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Saturday.
In the $25,000 women’s event, which was also held in Thailand, Vaidhi Chaudhari and Zeel Desai were defeated in the doubles final by Luksika Kumkhum and Park Sohyun in straight sets.
