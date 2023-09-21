MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, September 21

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on September 21.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 18:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar plays a shot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's Gaganjeet Bhullar plays a shot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Bhullar opens with superb 66 to be top Indian in Taiwan

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar opened his campaign at the Yeangder TPC golf with three birdies on the first three holes and ended with four more birdies against one bogey for a solid 6-under 66 in the first round here on Thursday.

Bhullar is a part winner here, having tasted success in 2012. His 66 saw him tied with seven others in eighth position.

Thailand’s Natipong Srithong posted a classy bogey-free nine-under-par 63 to take the lead.

Another Indian, Karandeep Kochhar, had a great start with 5-under 67 to be tied 16th, while S Chikkarangappa and Veer Ahlawat with 68 each were tied 31st in the low scoring first round. Preferred lies were played on an extremely hot but calm day.

Khalin Joshi and Yuvraj Sandhu shot 69 each to be T-49, as Rashid Khan and Ajeetesh Sandhu were T-60 and on the cutline. Kartik Sharma (71) was T-75, Honey Baisoya (72) was T-93, Jeev Milkha Singh and Rahil Gangjee with 73 each were T-110 and Viraj Madappa (74) was T-126.

Bhullar, starting on the 10th opened with three birdies in a row and then followed that with six pars to turn in 3-under. He had birdies on first, third, fourth and eighth and a bogey on sixth on his second nine for 66.

- PTI

