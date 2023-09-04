Indian sports news wrap, September 4

BOXING

Asian Games 2023: Indian boxing contingent to attend 17-day camp ahead of Asiad

The Indian boxing Contingent for the Asian Games left for Wuyishan city, China on Sunday for a 17 day long International boxing training camp ahead of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. The contingent includes 13 boxers and 11 support staff members. The training camp, is scheduled from September 3 to September 20, 2023, Post that, the team will leave for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

Indian Squad for the Asian Games 2023: Men: Deepak (51 Kg), Sachin (57 Kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 Kg), Nishant Dev (71 Kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 Kg), Sanjeet (92 Kg) and Narender (+92 Kg) Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 Kg), Preeti (54 Kg), Parveen (57 Kg), Jaismine (60 Kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 Kg)

-Team Sportstar