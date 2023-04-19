Sathiyan beats Sharath to help ONGC retain title; IOC makes it past OIL

As widely anticipated, ONGC men and Indian Oil women retained the team titles in the Petroleum inter-unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday.

In the men’s team final, where rivals G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal lost their opening singles, ONGC managed to continue its dominance of arch-rival Indian Oil.

After Harmeet Desai defeated Sharath to put ONGC ahead and Manav Thakkar made it 1-1 after stunning Sathiyan, former National champion A. Amalraj expectedly put ONGC back in the lead after scoring over B. Priyanuj.

It brought Sathiyan and Sharath face to face in the fourth singles. Having struggled for form, both players gave it all, and eventually, Sathiyan prevailed 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7 to decide the title.

Indian Oil women retained the team title at the 41st Petroleum Inter-unit table tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the women’s team final, Indian Oil overpowered Oil India 3-1 after Archana Kamath, Krittwika Sinha Roy, and Reeth Rishya won a match each.

However, the performer of the final was young Yashaswini Ghorpade, who defeated Krittwika and Archana to keep OIL alive in the contest. Also creditable was the performance of the highly experienced Mouma Das, who took Archana to five sets in the opening singles before running out of steam in the title-deciding singles.