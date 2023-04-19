More Sports

Sathiyan beats Sharath to help ONGC retain title; IOC makes it past OIL

In the women’s team final, Indian Oil overpowered Oil India 3-1 after Archana Kamath, Krittwika Sinha Roy, and Reeth Rishya won a match each.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 19 April, 2023 20:52 IST
NEW DELHI 19 April, 2023 20:52 IST
ONGC men retained the team title at the 41st Petroleum Inter-unit table tennis tournament.

ONGC men retained the team title at the 41st Petroleum Inter-unit table tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the women’s team final, Indian Oil overpowered Oil India 3-1 after Archana Kamath, Krittwika Sinha Roy, and Reeth Rishya won a match each.

As widely anticipated, ONGC men and Indian Oil women retained the team titles in the Petroleum inter-unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday.

In the men’s team final, where rivals G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal lost their opening singles, ONGC managed to continue its dominance of arch-rival Indian Oil.

After Harmeet Desai defeated Sharath to put ONGC ahead and Manav Thakkar made it 1-1 after stunning Sathiyan, former National champion A. Amalraj expectedly put ONGC back in the lead after scoring over B. Priyanuj.

It brought Sathiyan and Sharath face to face in the fourth singles. Having struggled for form, both players gave it all, and eventually, Sathiyan prevailed 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7 to decide the title.

Indian Oil women retained the team title at the 41st Petroleum Inter-unit table tennis tournament.

Indian Oil women retained the team title at the 41st Petroleum Inter-unit table tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the women’s team final, Indian Oil overpowered Oil India 3-1 after Archana Kamath, Krittwika Sinha Roy, and Reeth Rishya won a match each.

However, the performer of the final was young Yashaswini Ghorpade, who defeated Krittwika and Archana to keep OIL alive in the contest. Also creditable was the performance of the highly experienced Mouma Das, who took Archana to five sets in the opening singles before running out of steam in the title-deciding singles.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Climate activists disrupt Snooker World Championships, ruin baize

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us