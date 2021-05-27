Tokyo Olympics: IOA says entire Indian contingent will be vaccinated before leaving for the Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has told the International Olympic Committe that it will "do everything possible" to ensure that all the "personnel part of the Indian contingent" clear the necessary steps, including undergoing vaccinations, before they leave for the Tokyo Games that are due to begin on July 23.

Potshots politically driven, Tokyo 2020 to go ahead: IOC VP

Reassuring the IOC that everyone's safety was its priority and that it was committed to following all protocols to ensure participation in the Games, the IOA said: "The Indian Olympic Association therefore is confirming to IOC and Tokyo Organising Committee its commitment and pledge to follow all necessary precautions and guidelines, ensuring that all the participants through the Indian Olympic Association for the Tokyo Olympics - including athletes, technical officials and delegate members - will follow all precautions and will be vaccinated before leaving for Japan. Presently each of the above has had the first vaccination and the second will happen as per vaccination protocols."

Tokyo Olympics CEO says cancellation not discussed after sponsor's editorial

Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo Olympics, had in an editorial earlier on Wednesday called for the Games to be cancelled. Several polls have shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country where vaccinations have proceeded slowly.

However, last week, the IOC vice president John Coates had said the Games would open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan were under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases.