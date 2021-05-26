More Sports More Sports Tokyo Olympics CEO says cancellation not discussed after sponsor's editorial Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday. Reuters TOKYO 26 May, 2021 16:42 IST Muto said it was only natural for news organisations to have different views on the Olympics Summer Games. - AP Reuters TOKYO 26 May, 2021 16:42 IST Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday it was only natural for news organisations to have different views on the Olympics Summer Games, when asked about an editorial from a sponsor company urging cancellation.He added that no board member had discussed the cancellation or delay of the Games as a possibility during a Tokyo 2020 board meeting held earlier in the day.ALSO READ | Japan likely to proceed with Olympics, says ruling party heavyweight Yamamoto Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.